Oil City FUN Bank Announces New Branch Manager
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – First United National Bank – The FUN Bank – is pleased to announce Laura Nelson has been named as the new branch manager at their Oil City branch, effective January 10, 2022.
She replaces former branch manager, Bob Cross, who retired on January 7, 2022.
Laura comes to The FUN Bank with over 12 years of banking experience, several of those being in a management position. She was most recently a manager for PNC Bank in Franklin, PA.
During her tenure at PNC Bank, Laura received the Circle of Excellence award in 2012 and 2020; and also won Achievement Awards for being a top performer in her position in 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2020.
“I am excited to begin building new bonds with coworkers and customers, and also serving and assisting customers face-to-face as part of a local bank,” Nelson said. “I feel those special roles are being overlooked by larger banks and should always be included in providing excellent customer service.”
Laura is originally from Oil City and currently lives in Franklin where she loves spending time with her family, camping, and doing yard work.
The First United National Bank, headquartered in Fryburg, PA, is a nationally chartered, FDIC-insured, independently owned community bank that operates full-service branches in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry.
