The Inn & Manor at Deer Creek Winery Offering Midweek Room Special
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – The Manor at Deer Creek Winery is currently offering a midweek special on rooms.
Book your midweek stay (Monday through Thursday) at The Inn & Manor at Deer Creek Winery for only $99.00 a night by using Promo code 99WINE when booking your stay!
This special offer is available through March 31, 2022. Please note there are some blackout dates.
The Manor at Deer Creek Winery is a five-bedroom Inn B&B located on the Brooks family farm in Shippenville, located just steps away from the current winery.
The Manor offers 13 beautiful guest rooms, all with private bathrooms.
Enjoy great amenities like in-room fireplaces, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, a complimentary bottle of wine and two free wine glasses, access to the two-person hot tub on the Manor porch, in-room hot tubs (select rooms), and private porches (select rooms).
Any questions about The Manor can be answered by calling 814-354-7392 or by following Deer Creek Winery on Facebook for up-to-date happenings.
