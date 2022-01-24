

Steve J. Marbich, 90, a resident of 352 Crestview Drive, Franklin died peacefully at 5:24 AM Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca; following a period of declining health.

He was born December 23, 1931 in Aliquippa, a beloved son of the late: Mark and Anna Kerlin Marbich.

Steve was a 1949 graduate of Aliquippa High School.

He developed his love of music during his high school years.

He played the sousaphone in the school’s band; and would play the bass fiddle with bands he formed with his buddies at the local area beer gardens.

Following graduation, he attended the University of Pittsburgh, graduating from its School of Pharmacy in 1953.

Steve began his career as a pharmacist in 1953 with Thrift Drug Stores, being named assistant manager and pharmacist of its Rochester, PA store.

In 1954, he and his family moved to Franklin where he was named manager and head pharmacist of Franklin’s former Thrift Drug Store.

Following eight years of service in Franklin, he was relocated and named manager and head pharmacist of Thrift Drug Store’s Oil City location, from where he retired in 1996.

He enjoyed archery, and hunting in his earlier years.

He also enjoyed bowling, photography, and was an accomplished chess player.

His love of sports cars continued throughout his lifetime; and he was always most proud of his 1964 Corvette Stingray.

Steve was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin; where he acted as a Eucharistic Minister for many years.

He loved to sing in the church’s Senior Choir, and Funeral Choir.

He was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus (KofC), where he had participated in many past events in his younger years.

He was married by Father Thomas O’Connor in St. Titus Church of Aliquippa on December 30, 1950 to the former Joan Montini. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2008, after happily celebrating fifty-seven years of marriage.

He is survived by a daughter, Cathy J. Baierl of Bradfordwoods; and by a son, Mark D, Marbich and his wife, Sally M. Marbich of Franklin.

Also surviving are his grandchildren: Robert C. Baierl, Jr. and his wife, Kimberly and their children: Grant, Andrew, and Grace; Sara Wiegel and her husband, Ryan; and Dan Marbich and his wife, Jayma and their children: Ethan and Ella.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robert C. Baierl, Sr.; a brother, John; and by a sister, Anne.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

He shall be cremated.

With Steve’s profound love of St. Patrick Church, his Mass of Christian Burial will be delayed until the church’s restoration and redecorating is completed.

The date and time of the Mass will be announced later.

Interment will be beside his beloved wife, Joan, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Aliquippa.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to St. Patrick Community Food Pantry, C/o: St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.