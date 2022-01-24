 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Strattanville Teen Accused of Assaulting Juvenile During Domestic Incident Due in Court Tomorrow

Monday, January 24, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville teen is facing a hearing on Tuesday afternnon for allegedly assaulting a female juvenile during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate 19-year-old Gabriel James Coull is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $2,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Strattanville earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the domestic incident involving Gabriel James Coull occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, January 7, at a residence on Spruce Street, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

The complaint states that Coull was arguing with a known female juvenile that he was dating.

The argument turned physical, and Coull caused injury to the female victim by throwing a piece of glass and striking her wrist. He also allegedly picked the victim up off the ground and tossed her, causing her pain, according to the complaint.

Police also observed recent physical injuries on the victim’s left wrist and the back of her shoulder blade, the complaint notes.

Coull was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:00 p.m. on January 7.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.