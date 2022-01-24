Strattanville Teen Accused of Assaulting Juvenile During Domestic Incident Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville teen is facing a hearing on Tuesday afternnon for allegedly assaulting a female juvenile during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate 19-year-old Gabriel James Coull is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $2,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Strattanville earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the domestic incident involving Gabriel James Coull occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, January 7, at a residence on Spruce Street, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

The complaint states that Coull was arguing with a known female juvenile that he was dating.

The argument turned physical, and Coull caused injury to the female victim by throwing a piece of glass and striking her wrist. He also allegedly picked the victim up off the ground and tossed her, causing her pain, according to the complaint.

Police also observed recent physical injuries on the victim’s left wrist and the back of her shoulder blade, the complaint notes.

Coull was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:00 p.m. on January 7.

