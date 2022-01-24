Thomas A. Young, 87, of Kennerdell, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his loving family by his side.

Born on June 20, 1934, Thomas was the son of the late George “Bud” Young and Genevieve Zeby Young Cyphert.

Tom was a 1958 graduate of White Memorial School in Knox.

He worked many years to organize reunions and kept in contact with his classmates.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who voluntarily enlisted.

During his service, he was a MP in New York City.

Following his army discharge, Tom enrolled in college in Clarion for two years and during that time he had been employed at Anderson Hotel in Clarion, The American Legion in Clarion, The Underwood Hotel in Knox, and The Clarion Chevrolet Dealership.

From 1957-1961 Tom went back to work in Knox for Roy Stewart.

He moved to Erie and from 1961-1965 he worked for Thrift Plan Financial as assistant manager and manager.

From 1965-1968 he worked at Marine Bank in Erie as manager.

From 1968-1983 he worked for 1st Seneca Bank in Oil City as manager, where he retired from banking.

From 1983-2009 Tom ran Pine Hill Farm where he trained, bred, and raced standard bred horses for harness racing all over the east coast and Canada.

He also ran a tack and feed store at Pine Hill Farm.

From 2009-2011 he was a salesman for Culligan Water Systems and from 2011-2016 Tom worked for Omega Lumber.

Throughout his life, Tom held memberships in the Oil City Elk Club, The Coudersport Consistory, Masonic Lodge #710, Zem Zem Shrine in Erie, Venango County Shrine Club, Antler Club of Lucinda, Fryburg Sportsman Club, The Rod & Gun Club and American Legion in Knox, PA Harness Racing Association, and the U.S. Trotting Association.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, including many trips to Canada and the stories from the trips, watching sports and keeping up with daily politics.

He enjoyed researching his ancestry and geneology.

Above all, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are five children, Belinda “Bea” Reed, Kelly (Hal) Priester, Thomas (Felicia) Young, Jody (Bill) Watkins, and Andrea Young; eight grandchildren, Nathan (Jarah) Reed, Nick Reed, Dustin Priester, Lyndsie (Justin) Kriebel, Sarah (Seth) Kuba, Sadie (JR) Mountain, Colton Young, and Adelynn Gee; six step grandchildren, Marc Priester, Bill (Sheena) Priester, Jake (Holly) Wilson, Johnathan (Amy) Watkins, Alexis Watkins, Jesse Watkins; four great grandchildren, Cambrie Priester, Hal Thomas Priester, Brooks Reed, and Logan Kuba; seven step great grandchildren, Marcus Priester, Jillian Priester, Valerie Priester, Jossie Wilson, Sierra Watkins, Madison Watkins, and Kaden Watkins; two half sisters, Joni (Tim) Rudolph and Georgia (Don) Crawford; a special life long friend, Sanford Powell, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Max Young and James Young, and a son-in-law, Donald “Flub” Reed.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

