WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Up to Four Inches of Snow Anticipated

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to four inches of snow anticipated; slippery road conditions expected.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 8:33 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022:

Winter Weather Advisory

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA833 AM EST Mon Jan 24 2022

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Indiana-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Punxsutawney, Clarion, Ligonier, Indiana, Hendricks, Hazelton, Terra Alta, Champion, Hermitage, Coopers Rock, Grove City, Tionesta, Brookville, Kingwood, Oil City, Parsons, Franklin, Canaan Valley, Davis, Thomas, Saint George, Donegal, Rowlesburg, Bruceton Mills, and Ohiopyle

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, with the majority of snow falling between 2 PM and 8 PM.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Hazardous driving conditions are especially possible along I 80 on Monday evening. Please travel with care.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Dangerous conditions are expected along Interstate 80 for the next several hours. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`.

