A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy snow showers and freezing drizzle before 8am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -2. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -11. Light and variable wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

