Barbara J. Carson, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Saturday morning January 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Barbara was born on December 16, 1938 in Oil City, PA, a daughter of the late Harold and Mildred Davies Douglas.

She was married to Lavern A. Carson on June 8, 1959 at the Pleasantville EUB Church with Rev. Ivan Huntsberger officiating.

They were married almost 63 years after meeting on a blind date.

Barbara was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1959 and was awarded the homemaking award at her graduation ceremonies of which she was very proud.

She was not only a member of the Pleasantville Community Church, but one of the founding members of the church.

She volunteered much of her time there organizing dinners, cooking, and organizing meals, parties and church camp functions.

She spent much time babysitting her grandchildren and working at her daughter’s Bulk Food Store.

Barbara is survived by her husband Lavern of Pleasantville; four children, Nancy Carson Hunt and Gerald A. Carson, both of Pleasantville, Gary E. Carson of Titusville, and Steven L. Carson and wife Wendy of Centerville; three grandchildren, Amanda Allshouse and husband T.J., Eliza Chapman and husband Ryan, and Tanner Carson; three great grandchildren; a sister, Linda Wheat and husband Joe of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Thomas Hunt; two brothers, Harold E. Douglas and David “Butch” Douglas; and two sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Douglas and Sharon “Shari” Douglas.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM and on Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Shawn Jacobson, pastor of the Pleasantville Community Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Pleasantville Community Church 343 W. State St. Pleasantville, PA 16341 or to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept. 157 W. State St. Pleasantville, PA 16341.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

