Cash, Valuables Stolen from Vehicle Parked at Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred recently in the parking lot of Walmart in Monroe Towship, Clarion County.

According to Trooper Tanner, the incident happened on January 10 around 8:00 p.m.

The following items were stolen from a vehicle parked at 63 Perkins Road:

$100 in twenty dollar bills and $20 in quarters, value $120.00

Black purse, value $20.00

Small brown personalized wallet containing pictures, value $5.00

Purse with butterfly design, value $5.00

House keys

Various cards

The victim is listed as a 69-year-old Clarion woman.

