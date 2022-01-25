 

Cash, Valuables Stolen from Vehicle Parked at Walmart

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police,Car,At,Night,,Lights,Flashing,In,SeoulMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred recently in the parking lot of Walmart in Monroe Towship, Clarion County.

According to Trooper Tanner, the incident happened on January 10 around 8:00 p.m.

The following items were stolen from a vehicle parked at 63 Perkins Road:

  • $100 in twenty dollar bills and $20 in quarters, value $120.00
  • Black purse, value $20.00
  • Small brown personalized wallet containing pictures, value $5.00
  • Purse with butterfly design, value $5.00
  • House keys
  • Various cards

The victim is listed as a 69-year-old Clarion woman.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

