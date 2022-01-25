 

Clarion Chamber Accepting Award Nominations

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Clarion-Chamber-extCLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is accepting nominations for its annual awards ceremony.

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories: Citizen of the Year; Lifetime Achievement Award; Business of the Year (Community Service Division); Business of the Year (Economic Development Division) and Education Business Partner.

Nominations must be submitted by 5pm, Friday, March 4, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Citizen(s) of the Year:

  • Community involvement as a volunteer, employee or employer for the Clarion community during this past year.
  • Individual contributions toward the continual “quality of life” and growth of Clarion County with special emphasis on recent accomplishments.
  • Award is open to anyone who lives or works in Clarion County.
  • Award is open to couples as well as individuals.
  • Past “Citizen(s) of the Year” recipients are ineligible.

Lifetime Achievement Award:

  • Dedicated their lives to a worthy cause or somehow made an impact in society or in the lives of others either as a volunteer, employee or an employer.
  • Individual contributions toward the continual “quality of life” and growth of Clarion County.
  • Award is open to anyone who lives or works in Clarion County.
  • Award is open to couples as well as individuals.
  • Past “Lifetime Recipient(s) of the Year” are ineligible.

Business of the Year (Community Service Division):

  • The business must be a member in good standing with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry for at least one year prior to nomination.
  • Community involvement (e.g. time and hours donated toward community projects, sponsorships, little league, etc.).
  • Contribution of financial resources (e.g. facilities, labor, equipment, etc.).

Business of the Year (Economic Development Division):

  • The business must be a member in good standing with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry for at least one year prior to nomination.
  • Increased employment for Clarion County.
  • Facility expansions and improvements.

Education Business Partner:

  • The business must be a member in good standing with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry for at least one year prior to nomination.
  • The nomination should consist of a narrative that explains the contributions the private sector business has made to support one or more schools in Clarion County.

To nominate an individual and/or business that meet the listed criteria, please submit the name(s) along with supporting documentation of qualifications. Nomination forms are available at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.


