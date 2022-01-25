Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Orange Cheesecake

The combination of cranberries, chocolate, and orange is a winning recipe!

Ingredients

1 cup finely chopped pecans

2/3 cup chocolate wafer crumbs



1/4 cup butter, melted3 tablespoons brown sugar2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened2 cartons (8 ounces each) mascarpone cheese1-1/4 cups sugar2 tablespoons cornstarch2 teaspoons orange juice1 teaspoon orange extract4 large eggs, lightly beaten3/4 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce1/4 cup dried cranberries1 tablespoon water1/4 cup chocolate ice cream topping, warmedSugared cranberries and orange slices, optional

Directions

-Place a greased 9-in. springform pan on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil (about 18 in. square). Securely wrap foil around pan.

-Combine the pecans, wafer crumbs, butter and brown sugar. Press onto the bottom and 1 in. up the sides of prepared pan. Place on a baking sheet. Bake at 325° for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a large bowl, beat the cheeses, sugar, cornstarch, orange juice and extract until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Pour half of the batter over crust.

-Place the cranberry sauce, cranberries and water in a food processor; cover and process until blended. Gently spread over batter in pan; top with remaining batter.

-Place springform pan in a large baking pan; add 1 in. of hot water to larger pan. Bake at 325° for 60-70 minutes or until center is just set and top appears dull.

-Remove pan from water bath. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around edge of pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight. Just before serving, top with chocolate topping. If desired, garnish with sugared cranberries and orange slices.

