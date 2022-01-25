Clarion County Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases; 19 Cases, 1 Death Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, January 24.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,657 while the death toll remained at 184.

Neighboring Forest County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Monday, moving the county’s total number to 2,066 and moving the death toll to 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/24/22 – 10,657

1/21/21 through 1/23/22 – 37,099

1/20/22 – 19,059

1/19/22 – 17,577

1/18/22 – 19,227

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14151 55 14206 296 Butler 41094 152 41246 658 (3 new) Clarion 7620 37 7657 184 Clearfield 17257 139 17396 294 (3 new) Crawford 18314 79 18393 274 (2 new) Elk 6467 51 6518 83 Forest 2047 19 2066 34 (1 new) Indiana 15468 101 15569 322 (1 new) Jefferson 8047 56 8103 204 (4 new) McKean 7403 55 7458 122 Mercer 21800 89 21889 455 (3 new) Venango 10375 60 10435 215 (2 new) Warren 6586 82 6668 192

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

