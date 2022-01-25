CNET Busts Knox Woman for Allegedly Selling Suboxone

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against a Knox woman who was reportedly busted selling Suboxone.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Amanda Nicole Colwell on Monday, January 24.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 15, officers of Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) were in contact with a confidential informant (C.I.) who advised that he/she could assist in the purchase of a controlled substance from Amanda Colwell.

Officers of CNET then observed communication between Colwell and the C.I. and watched as an exchange took place at a location in Knox Borough. Clarion County.

According to the complaint, police observed as the C.I. exchanged $100.00 in official CNET funds for a cigarette pack from Colwell.

Police then learned that the cigarette pack contained six pink pills marked “8” in a cellophane wrapper. A later check of the pills discovered they were consistent with Suboxone, a Schedule III controlled substance, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Colwell through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on January 24:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.