Gary A. Wilson, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

He was born in Oil City on April 6, 1941, to the late Woodrow and Mary (Dietrich) Wilson.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Gary was an avid sportsman.

He loved being outdoors fishing and hunting in the woods.

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Wilson of Seneca; his nieces, Brenda Bickel and her special friend Joe Turner of Oil City, and Kimberly Schubert and her husband Mike of Seneca; a nephew, Martin Wilson and his special friend Kelly of Oil City; a great-niece, Dawn Elizabeth McVay and her husband Joe of Rockland; a great-nephew, Dylan Schubert of Seneca and four great-great-nieces and nephews, Haylee, Allyson, Kendell, and Caleb.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Wilson, a brother, Bob Wilson, and a great-nephew, Shawn Schubert.

A private interment will take place in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.