Jennie Leona Forsythe

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Jennie Leona Forsythe, 75, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully after succumbing to the COVID 19 virus, even though she had been vaccinated, early Monday morning, January 24, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Jennie was born in Fairview, Butler County, on August 4, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Claire J. “Cub” and Betty Jane Campbell Smith.

Jennie attended Fairview Twp./Karns City High School and earned a GED while raising her children.

She retired from Clarview Nursing Facility where she had been employed as a certified nurses aide.

She was of the protestant faith.

Jennie was married in Hooker on November 11, 1962 to Paul Leonard Forsythe. Paul preceded Jennie in death on June 5, 2017.

She and her late husband hosted very large Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve dinners for many years.

She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, and traveling, especially trips to the beach.

Surviving are three sons, Marty Forsythe and his wife, Holly, of St. Petersburg, Brian Forsythe of Petrolia, and Kirby Forsythe of St. Petersburg; three grandsons, Wesley, Andrew, and Alex; a granddaughter, Chasiti; two great grandsons, Gavin and Zaiden; four sisters, Dixie, Marcia, Karen, and Karla, and three brothers, Ross, Ken, and Kevin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jennie was preceded in death by a daughter, Dee Lynn, a grandson, Spencer, and her beloved dog, “Sophie”.

A public memorial service to be announced at a later date will be held for family and friends. Interment will be in St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The St. Petersburg Cemetery Association, PO Box 225, St. Petersburg, PA 16054 or the St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 81, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


