Knox Man Faces Criminal Charges for Alleged Animal Neglect

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Knox man who is accused of neglecting and underfeeding several dogs in his care.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on Monday, January 24, filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Michael L. Brown.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:32 p.m. on December 15, 2021, a known woman (witness) contacted Clarion-based State Police to report an incident of animal neglect at a location in Elk Township, Clarion County. The witness reported she had sold three dogs to Michael Brown and a known woman. The witness told police everything was fine with the dogs until the known woman was killed in a car crash in October, leaving Brown responsible for the dogs. The witness reported the dogs’ health then declined significantly.

According to the complaint, the witness told police she had received word that the dogs were “skinny” and “not doing well.” She then retrieved the dogs from Brown on December 12 to care for them and found that one of the dogs had died while in Brown’s care. She explained Brown had already buried the dog on his property prior to her seeing it.

The witness indicated she took the two remaining dogs to an area veterinary clinic, and the vet agreed the dogs were suffering from severe malnutrition. She told police the dogs were continuing to have problems keeping food down because they had not been eating regularly. She also provided police with photos of the dogs, which reportedly showed they were extremely skinny, with ribs and other bones protruding, according to the complaint.

Brown was then interviewed by police.

When questioned about the dogs, Brown reported that he noticed them “getting a little thinner” just before the known woman had been killed in the crash in October. He told police he thought the dogs were still growing, as they were getting longer and taller, and said he had credited their thinness to that. He indicated that after the known woman passed away, the dogs got even more skinny, and said he thought the dogs might have worms, so he went and got dewormer and was giving it to them, but it was not helping, the complaint states.

Brown told police he was feeding and watering the dogs twice a day and did not understand why they would not maintain weight, the complaint notes.

When asked if one of the dogs had died, he reportedly admitted that one did. He said that the night before the dog died, it was playing and had eaten well. He said the next morning he woke up to find the dog had died, so he buried the dog on his property.

When asked if he ever thought to take the dogs to the vet, Brown reported stated he “would have loved to take them,” but could not afford it, the complaint states.

Police then interviewed the veterinarian who was caring for the remaining two dogs.

According to the complaint, the veterinarian reported the dogs were in bad health when they were brought to her care and indicated they were way too thin, scoring a 3.5 on a 1-9 scale with five being ideal and 9 being obese. She reported, “the dogs were vomiting after eating due to trying to eat their food so fast because they were not used to eating regularly.”

She also noted that the last time she had seen both dogs, they had been doing much better, each gaining about 10 pounds while back in the care of the known woman and getting the nutrition and food that they need.

The following charges were filed against Brown through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on January 24:

– Neglect of Animals – Sustenance/Water, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on February 3 with Judge Heeter presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.