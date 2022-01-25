School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 25, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 25, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Allegheny-Clarion School District
Brockway Area School District
Brookville Area School District
Brookville Head Start 1
Brookville Head Start 2
Butler Area School District
Butler County Vo Tech
Career Center Staff – Report at 9:00 a.m.
Clarion Area School District
C-L/Clarion 1 Head Start and C-L/Clarion 2 Head Start
Clarion-Limestone Area School District
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield Career & Technology Center
Christian Life Academy
Cranberry Area School District
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Forest Area School District
Franklin Area School District
Freeport School District
Gigi’s Childcare
Gigi’s Childcare 2
Harmony Area School District
His Kids Christian School, No AM Preschool
Indiana Area School District
Jeff Tech
Johnsonburg Area School District
Karns City School District
Keystone School District
Lakeside UMC – Before & After School Program
Lenape Tech
Moniteau School District
Moshannon Valley School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
New Story Schools-DuBois
New Story/Indiana, Pa.
North Catholic High School
North Clarion County School District
Oil City Area School District
Penn Christian Academy
Penn State – DuBois
Punxsutawney Area School District
Punxsutawney Christian School
Redbank Valley School District
Ridgway Area School District
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
Slippery Rock Area Schools
St Bernards/Indiana County
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.
Titusville Area School District
Union School District
Valley Grove School District
Venango Region Catholic School
Venango Technology Center
West Branch Area School District
ONE-HOUR DELAY
Creative Kids AM Pre-K (10:00 a.m. start)
St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville – Doors open at 9:30, dismissal at noon
CLOSED – REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Christ Dominion Academy – online classes only.
CLOSED:
Good Hope Christian Preschool
Indiana Co. Head Start
COMMUNITY
Clarion Area Agency on Aging – No Home Delivered Meals on Tuesday; meals will be delivered on Thursday.
Punxsutawney Memorial Library – Opening at 12:00 p.m.
Strattanville American Legion bingo has been canceled for tonight, January 25.
To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]
