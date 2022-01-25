SPONSORED: Mark Graham Insurance Services to Host Social Security, Medicare & Retirement Workshops
Tuesday, January 25, 2022 @ 12:01 AM
Need help maximizing your retirement dollars? Just join Mark tonight at 6:00 p.m.
The cost and quality of healthcare affect how you enjoy retirement.
Talk to someone who knows how to maximize your dollars.
Join Mark at 6:00 p.m. on January 25th, February 8th, February 10th, March 8th, March 10th, April 12th, April 14th, May 10th, and May 12th.
These dates will entail a FREE Social Security, Medicare & Retirement Workshops at Mark’s 11251 US Route 322, Shippenville location.
RSVP by calling 814-226-6505.
If you have questions on how to best spend your dollars, Just ASK MARK!
Mark Graham Insurance Services brings you knowledge, transparency, and experience.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.