State Police Calls: Overdose in Perry Twp., Harassment in Shippenville

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Drug Overdose in Perry Township

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to assist EMS with a drug overdose on January 21 around 12:18 p.m. Police said the incident occurred at a location along Perryville Road in Perry Township, Clarion County. The patient was stabilized and the scene was cleared.

Harassment in Shippenville Borough

According to Trooper McGinnis, Clarion-based State Police investigated a harassment incident on January 19 around 10:47 p.m. The incident occurred at a location along Main Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County. Police said a 41-year-old Shippenville man pushed a 36-year-old Shippenville woman to the ground and left the residence.

