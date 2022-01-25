Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS





Clinical Coordinator II

Butler Health System- Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System- Clarion Hospital currently has an opening for a Clinical Coordinator II in its Inpatient Rehab & Swing Bed Unit.

This is a full-time position.

Description:

The Clinical Coordinator will manage, supervise and coordinate daily operations of the Inpatient Rehab Unit and Swing Bed Programs under the direction of the director while providing clinical leadership and expertise. They shall assist with strategic planning to obtain goals set for the programs, along with the accurate and timely completion of IRF-PAI and MDS. They shall monitor and maintain quality outcomes and CMS requirements. The coordinator will gather, input and transmit data to Medical with the assistance of the interdisciplinary team. They will oversee all aspects of data collection for the IRF-PAI and MDS and ensure the presence of supporting documentation. The coordinator with interpret policies and procedures and act as the primary resource for and provide education to the interdisciplinary team in regards to their completion of the IRF-PAI and MDS.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an approved school of registered nursing and current Pennsylvania licensure

ACLS/PALS certification or within 1 year of taking position

5 years nursing experience with skilled and/or inpatient rehab experience

Good critical thinking skills, sound coaching techniques, promoting team environment, and ability to maximize the use of personnel are all skills that are desired for this position.

Excellent benefits package available.

Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]

E.O.E





Lot Attendant

4 Your Car Connection, Inc

4 Your Car Connection, Inc, the area’s largest used car and BHPH dealership, located in Cranberry currently has an opening for a Lot Attendant.

If you are motivated, a car enthusiast, enjoy working with vehicles, and want to be part of a great organization with room for advancement, then this is the job for you.

The position is full-time and includes some evenings and Saturdays.

Several company-paid benefits after probationary period. No experience is necessary, they will train the right individual.

Apply online under the career tab on their website at www.4yourcarconnection.com, in person at 7104 US 322, Cranberry PA 16319, or email your resume to [email protected]





Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic- Seneca and Grove City

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician.

Full-time or part-time available.

The position will be based out the Seneca and Grove City offices but will provide occasional coverage at other locations as needed. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, positive, and team-oriented. Must be committed to providing excellent patient care.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, or individual with medical experience preferred.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected]





Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic- Brookville

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician.

Full-time or part-time available.

The position will be based out the Brookville office but will provide coverage at other locations as needed. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, positive, and team-oriented. Must be committed to providing excellent patient care.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN or individual with medical experience preferred.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected]





Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser

Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty

Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is hiring a Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser!

Job Description:

Perform appraisals on residential land and properties of one-to-four dwelling units, which involves research and mathematical calculations, conducting analysis, and applying the three approaches to value (market, cost, and income) as necessary, primarily utilizing the market approach.

Responsibilities:

Perform technical appraisal work for individuals and appraisal companies

Travel to field sites to perform appraisals

Perform related work as required

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, and ABILITIES:

Knowledge of the techniques used to appraise the value of residential real estate

Knowledge of federal and state laws and regulations pertaining to real estate

Knowledge of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP)

Ability to read and interpret technical information

Ability to perform mathematical calculations necessary to appraise real estate

Ability to analyze and interpret real estate data

Ability to communicate effectively orally

Ability to communicate effectively in writing

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships

Requirements:

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING: Possession of a valid Pennsylvania Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser certification.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Possession of a valid PA Driver’s License.

Benefits:

Family-oriented environment/culture

401K

Health Insurance, Flexible Spending Account, Group Life Insurance, Long-Term Disability

EOE

To apply: Visit Burns & Burns Facebook page here or e-mail resumes/cover letters to Amanda Hepinger at [email protected]





Database Developer and Trainer

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance, currently has an opening for a Database Developer and Trainer.

Applicant must hold a BSc in Computer Science or relevant field, have proven work experience as a Database Developer, and have in-depth understanding of data management. A valid Driver’s License is required. Travel may be required.

For a list of preferred job qualifications and a full list of job functions, please go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Completion of a successful interview is required.

Clarion University seeks qualified applicants for a Database Developer and Trainer for the Northwest Alliance Office in Clarion, PA. For a complete job posting and to apply, go tohttps://jobs.clarion.edu.

Review of applications will begin on February 7, 2022.

Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veterans, and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO.





Part-Time Teller

First United National Bank

First United National Bank- New Bethlehem branch is currently searching for the perfect part-time candidate for an open teller position.

The ideal candidate will have a knack for numbers, excellent customer service skills, have a positive attitude, be able to work in a team atmosphere, and take pride in their work.

Interested candidates may submit a resume, complete with references and previous work experience, to [email protected]

First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!

The FUN Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a non-profit organization, and a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc)

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc)

Supervises self-administration of medication

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.





Registered Nurse

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $20.87 an hour – $33.57 an hour

Compensation Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus



Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus

Summary

Provides nursing intervention(s) to improve and maintain the physical and emotional health of patient(s). Coordinates nursing care activities with emphasis on assessment of patient’s needs, plans and delivers direct or indirect care and evaluates results of nursing care. Works as part of the multidisciplinary team.

Essential Functions:

Performs the required initial nursing assessments utilizing the Nursing process

Ability to evaluate medical needs of the patient and work with a multi-disciplinary team to assist in facets of the Recovery Program relating to physical health

Assesses changes in patient’s status and reports appropriate physical/mental status information to the physician, mid-level practitioner, or other pertinent personnel

Develops the healthcare portion of the treatment plan within

Provides nursing reassessments on the treatment plan based on patient’s progress and as goals are achieved

Accepts and transcribes verbal and written physician orders and incorporates them into the treatment plan as indicated

Ensures patient safety including the reporting of incidents and medication errors

Flexibility to adapt to schedule changes and assumption of responsibilities not delineated in the job description which are related to work as a member of an addiction/behavioral health treatment team

Monitors the self-administration program

Updates physician and interdisciplinary team on patient’s current and potential medical problems with proper documentation

Protects patients’ privacy and patients’ rights. Communicates/endorses accurate information regarding patients’ status and care during shift reports. Evaluates patient response and reaction (if any) to medications and/or medical treatments administered. Documents patient responses.

Recommends/revises nursing interventions in collaboration with other staff according to evaluation of progress or significant changes in the patient’s condition

Provides patient care as a member of the interdisciplinary team

Attends and participates in staff meetings and in-services. Attends professional seminars. Is responsible for providing evidence of continuing education. Participates in the orientation of new employees, program interns, and volunteers. Attends mandatory in-services.

Provides for the patient’s health education needs

Responsible for the use and allocation of various resources, i.e., time, personnel, and supplies

Participates as directed in the Quality Improvement Process

Follows up on medical/psychiatric referrals

Participates in the infection control program

Adheres to confidentiality requirements

Attends mandatory in-services

Knowledge of the procedures to follow in the event of an incident

Knowledge of job responsibility in emergency

Knowledge of responsibility regarding actions to minimize, eliminate, and report risks

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania

Minimum three (3) years experience as an LPN or RN and previous experience in the mental health field, or chemical dependency field or equivalent education/academic preparation required

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Click Here to apply.





Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $16.00 – $22.53 per hour

Compensation Bonus: $3,000

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry-level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.





Mental Health Aide

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Aide at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $15.00 an hour – $18.54 an hour

Compensation Bonus: $3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

Essential Functions:

Conducts random /unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) to ensure client location.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Provides for physical safety and security of clients while under staff member supervision.

Maintains confidentiality of information related to client information.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new level staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Observes activities and responds accordingly including emergency situations such as evacuation, CPR, or first aid.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High School Diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.





YMCA Membership Coordinator – Clarion

Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is hiring a Membership Coordinator at the Clarion County YMCA located at 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA.

Job Title: Membership Coordinator

Type: Supervisory

Supervisor: Scenic Rivers Association Marketing & Membership Director

Location: Clarion County YMCA

Status: PART-TIME



Position Summary:

Supports all aspects of membership for the branch including recruitment of new members, retention of existing members, and supervision of assigned staff. The incumbent accepts and demonstrates the YMCA core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. Works hand-in-hand with the Marketing & Membership Director to establish and carry forth membership goals.



Qualifications:

High School Diploma

2-3 years of previous customer service experience and strong written/verbal skills are required

Previous leadership and sales experience is preferred

Excellent personal computer skills

Must have good interpersonal and sound human relations and leadership skills

Ability to work well with people from different backgrounds and maintain a positive work environment



Essential Functions:

Implements membership strategies that support recruitment of new members and retention of existing members in coordination with Marketing & Membership Director. Creates a member-focused culture and models relationship-building skills in all interactions. Fosters a climate of innovation and resolves problems to ensure member satisfaction. Recruits, hires, trains, develops schedules and directs personnel and volunteers to ensure coverage of all shifts. Reviews and evaluates staff performance. Develops strategies to motivate staff and achieve goals. Promotes program and membership enrollment in interactions with existing and potential members. Coordinates program registration and works with all program directors to improve understanding of all programs. Ensures proper implementation of front desk procedures. Reviews and updates desk procedures and communicates changes to staff. Coordinates with business office as necessary on financial transactions. Conducts regular staff meetings with front line staff and participates in staff meetings with directors/coordinators as necessary. Teaches and delegates appropriate responsibilities to member services staff members. Assists in coordination and implementation of member appreciation events, promotions and member engagement initiatives. Ensures YMCA Membership’s Best Practices are followed. Participates in trainings as needed. Reports member comments, suggestions, complaints, concerns, and problems to supervisor in a timely manner. Gathers membership data and completes reports as required on schedule and submits them to the Marketing & Membership Director. Works to submit billing for member services and enrollment. Act as YMCA sales representative, providing facility tours and explanation of membership and program services available. Communicates ongoing and new member benefits. Maintains ongoing information on new members for distribution to Program Directors for communications. Provide easy access for current members regarding changes or questions about their membership including efficient resolution to membership problems. Maintains updated and orderly membership files. Generates data from membership database when needed. Conducts orientation for new members and employees regarding membership benefits. In conjunction with the Marketing & Membership Director, coordinate the purchase of materials related to membership processing, member appreciation, and member engagement. Maintain up-to-date membership and program information at the service desk to provide accurate and timely answers to questions via phone, website and walk-in traffic. In conjunction with the Marketing & Membership Director, coordinate open house events, member appreciation events and member engagement activities and long-term member appreciation/recognitions. Interact and approach members/program participants and co-workers in a positive manner. Maintain a clean, safe and neat environment.



Physical Demands:

Ability to frequently sit, walk, talk, hear, see and use hands and fingers.

Ability to lift or move up to 20 pounds.



Schedule:

The demands of the job dictate a changing schedule as the needs of the membership change. The job requires approximately 30 hours a week. The schedule may require occasional weekend and evening hours.



Application, cover letter, and resume should be submitted to Michelle Murray, Scenic Rivers YMCA Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email: [email protected] by January 21, 2022.

The YMCA is an equal opportunity employer.





Production Workers $20/hr- Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!.

Colony Factory Crafted Homes (operating under new ownership), a division of Cavco Industries Inc. headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the largest manufactured home builders in the United States. Colony Homes, with its Shippenville, Pennsylvania facility, has consistently been a leader and innovator in the systems-built housing market since opening its doors in 1988. Colony Homes prides itself on intertwining day-to-day operations with its core values of Integrity, Trust, Create Teamwork to Win, Relationships Matter, Curious to be Better, and Diversity of Thinking and Debate. These values are used throughout their facility as the foundation for their success.

For the past 34 years, their success has been on the dedicated employees that build their homes, and the retailers that sell them in a 15-state area.

Wages:



NEW STARTING WAGE

NEW EMPLOYEES START FROM DAY ONE AT $20.00/HR

After a 45 day union probationary period, hourly rate will be based on union contract incentive system, with rates up to an average of $25.50/hour.

Driven candidates with great work ethics and motivation are encouraged to apply to be a part of their family, and experience the opportunity to learn various skills to become proficient at the following construction trade knowledge:

Welding

Plumbing

Framing/Carpentry

Electrical

Siding

Roofing

Cabinet Construction

Cabinet Installation

Carpet/Flooring Installation

Material Handling

Forklift Operation

And More…

Full-time position: Mon – Fri Day Shift, Pay up to an average of $25.50/hour

Benefits:

Paid Vacation

Paid Personal Days

401K

Life Insurance (Company Paid)

AD&D Insurance (Company Paid)

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Discount Policy

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Skills & Qualifications:

Dependability

Efficiency

Attention to Detail

Safety Conscious

Ability to Follow Directions

An ideal production employee must be willing to learn quickly and enjoy “hands on” work alongside peers

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.50 per hour

Schedule: Monday to Friday

Click here and apply today!





Full-Time Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA

CFVNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Home Health Team.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place. Flex scheduling available.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are occasional scheduled visits between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Full-time employees are eligible for health, dental, vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.





Production Workers- New Starting Rate!

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!.

NEW STARTING RATE

Salary:

New employees start from day one at $20.00/hour for their 45 day probationary period.

After the 45 day probationary period, base rate for production groups will be $22.00/hour.

When an employee is working for a production group, the hourly rate is based on Union contract incentive system; last five months average was $26.40/hour.

About Commodore:

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is a division of Cavco Industries which is one of the largest modular and manufactured home builders in the United States, with multiple divisions and sales nationwide. Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is well known throughout the industry for high quality, innovative designs, and beautiful homes. Our enviable position is made possible by our long-term stable workforce, with highly trained and skilled crafts people dedicated to building homes.

Their longevity and success are based on a few simple beliefs:

Provide our employees with the best tools, training, and support for a satisfying career

Build a great home at a fair price, creating affordable quality for our homeowners

Work with the best builders and retailers, and help them be successful

UNION PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES

Commodore Homes is looking to add to their Production Team and they’re seeking motivated individuals with a great work ethic and drive to succeed. Candidates with or without experience are encouraged to apply to start a fulfilling career, as this is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and trades because on-the-job training is provided for all of our production positions.

This candidate would have the opportunity to learn about and gain experience in various functions of residential home construction including the following:

Carpentry

Electrical

Plumbing

Welding

Siding

Carpet Laying

Cabinet Building/ Installation

Forklift Operating

And More

Skills and Qualifications:

An ideal Production Employee will be dependable, team-oriented, safety-conscious, and enjoy working with their hands.

Candidates applying should also show the following skills and qualifications:

Ability to follow directions accurately

Attention to detail and organization skills

Efficiency

Good time management skills

Salary:

New employees start from day one at $20.00/hour for their 45 day probationary period.

After the probationary period, base rate for production groups will be $22.00/hour.

When an employee is working for a group, the hourly rate is based on Union contract incentive system; last five months average was $26.40/hour.

Schedule:

This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, day shift.

Benefits Include:

Paid Vacation Time Off

Paid Personnel Time Off

Company Paid Pension Contributions

401K

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Company Paid Life Insurance

Company Paid AD&D Insurance

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Longevity Pay

TO APPLY:

Applications are accepted via Indeed/Glassdoor or apply in person at 20898 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254. Applicants can also call them at 814-226-9210 for an email to send resumes to.





CDL A Drivers

Klapec Trucking Company

Klapec Trucking Company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Drivers.

Are you interested in a career worth $90,000/yr? At Klapec Trucking Co. in Reno, that is what their Class A CDL Driver’s average. KTC wants you to be successful and enjoy most weekends at home. KTC has generous benefits and a vacation package to ensure an optimal work/life balance.

“Your Success is our Success!!”

Choose KTC for your Lifelong Career.

Apply online at:

KlapecTrucking.com or call 888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343





Direct Service Professionals

UCIP

UCIP is accepting applications for Full-Time Direct Service Professionals in their Day Services & Residential Programs.

These positions may require evening and weekend availability depending on the shift. You will be providing support to individuals with developmental disabilities in a group home and community setting.

If you are compassionate, organized, reliable, professional, and want to make a difference in someone’s life, contact UCIP today!

UCIP provides services and care to individuals with developmental disabilities. They provide services in Clarion, Crawford, and Venango Counties.

Why UCIP?

Starting Wage of $14.00 per hour

Fully paid health insurance, vision insurance, and dental insurance for all full-time positions after 90 days

Matching retirement plan

Excellent paid time off after 90 days

Paid holidays

Paid Training

Applicants should be motivated and reliable with a solid work history; must pass a pre-employment drug screening and medical examination; have favorable ACT 33 and 34 clearances; and a valid driver’s license with a receipt of a satisfactory driving record.

Please apply in person at the UCIP nearest to you.

UCIP Day Services of Venango County

33 Seneca Street

Oil City, PA

UCIP Residential Services of Venango County

155 East Bissell Ave.

Oil City, PA

Clarion County

11289 Route 322

Shippenville, PA

Crawford County

18282 Technology Drive

Suite 202, Meadville, PA

No telephone calls, please. Equal Opportunity Employer.





Caseworker I- Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate. Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker II.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Monday, January 10, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provides services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Conducts intake or preliminary interviews to determine needs of children/families Provides support to assigned group of individuals Conducts counseling sessions as needed Provides crisis intervention as needed Maintains regular contacts with individual, families, and/or guardians through home, office or school visits Assists in the development and implementation of family service plans based on needs of the individual Provides for necessary arrangements according to individuals and needs; makes referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies as necessary Maintains accurate documentation and records on individuals and their progress Attends court hearings; writes reports as needed Testifies in court, if necessary, regarding children’s needs; prepares summaries for court as requested Prepares required reports as mandated by federal, state, or County policies and procedures Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records Utilizes computer and other office equipment as needed Maintains statistics on individual base and completes required paperwork/reports Provides transportation for IL youth for activities such as group meetings, job seeking, apartment hunting, college tours, etc Travels regularly and long distance (i.e., 2 to 4 hours one way) and makes home visits to individuals as necessary Processes IL referrals and follows up on as required Distributes IL stipends as required Assists in the annual budgeting process Assists youth in obtaining personal documents, such as birth certificates, social security cards, and photo ID’s Administers IL youth needs assessments as required Attends IL-related training Engages youth and their families in transition planning through FTM Completes and maintains all IL required documents in the Youth IL case file Assists with moving, carrying or lifting a youth’s personal belongings including clothing and furniture Works with SWAN for child preparation services and child profiles Works with and collaborates with juvenile probation officer of record for each IL youth Serves on committees / focus groups at State and regional level as requested Meets with Supervisor as required

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attends staffings, training, and other meetings as required Attends certification trainings as required under Act 151 of the Child Protective Services Law, Title 23 PA., C.S. and Chapter 6 Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives continuous instruction and regular supervision from Casework Supervisor.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

None

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of clients Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above-average dust/dirt/odors and smoke Regularly works beyond normal work hours or on-call or on as-needed basis Must be available to work non-traditional work hours, including evenings and weekends

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job Occasional lifting/carrying of objects Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to react quickly physically and mentally in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and the ability to work effectively with individuals, co-workers, and others Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individuals’ information and records Must possess the ability to operate a personal computer and related software, to type and utilize other office equipment, and to prepare required reports Must possess the ability to make accurate observations and documentation of same in regard to individuals’ needs and make determinations of risk assessment Must possess academic knowledge and some skill in promoting therapies and social service work and skills with children and youth and families Must possess knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct assessments and investigations Must possess the ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions and guidance to individuals as needed Must possess the ability to express empathy and understanding to all individuals Must be able to interact effectively with children and youth, department staff, counselors, attorneys, and the courts Must have some knowledge of the judicial and court system as it relates to child services Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which Clarion County is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Clerk Typist II

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $10.50 (starting rate)

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Monday, January 10, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is moderately complex clerical work involving the typing and processing of documents in a variety of functions. An employee in this class performs clerical work of moderate complexity which requires the utilization of typing skills and the processing of a variety of documents which include the verification of information, performing arithmetic calculations, coding, and assisting the public in completing governmental forms. Work involves the skilled typing of correspondence, reports, transactions, transmittals, and similar documents as part of the clerical documents processing of an office or functional activity. Work may involve the skilled utilization of specialized equipment such as magnetic and mass storage typewriters, computer scopes, or similar equipment where the input is through a typewriter console. Work involves the responsibility for a significant aspect of a work process, an involved single office activity that is production or control-oriented, or other multiple activities that are comparable in scope and complexity. Work may involve providing secretarial services to one or more individuals in those cases where management has determined that shorthand skills are not required. Work may involve providing training and guidance to new employees and fulfilling a lead worker role for routine clerical operations. Work is subject to periodic changes in operating procedures and requires some adaptability to shifts in work schedule. Employees work with considerable independence within standard operating procedures; however, detailed supervisory guidance and review is received for new or unusual situations and changes in operating procedures and policies.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Types letters, reports, memos, and a variety of other documents from handwritten, draft, oral instructions, or original source documents. Files and maintains open and closed charts, supplementary materials and lists related to charts. Maintains department archive room. Assists with purging. Proofreads all materials to ensure that information is grammatically correct, complete and in compliance with agency, department and county policies and procedures. Sorts and delivers incoming mail. Maintains correspondence per department requirements. Answers telephone and transfers calls. Takes messages as required. Answers routine questions regarding Human Service programs. Makes bulk copies and faxes as needed. Greets and assists general public by taking or providing information, directing them to proper locations and informing staff of their appointments. Prepares and processes required department documents, forms, newsletters and/or reports as required. Updates information on databases and record sheets and reconciles reports as needed. Operates basic office equipment as needed. Compiles data within department for data collection and reports. Updates various lists within the department. Assists department staff with special projects and assignments as requested. Logs and submits correspondence related to child/elder abuse investigations. Enters data on spreadsheets to track departmental tasks. Determines supply needs; keeps record of inventory and prepares supply requisitions.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends meetings and/or training sessions as required. Delivers mail/legal/agency papers to the Courthouse or other County offices; occasionally performs errands as needed to carry out essential job duties. Performs other job-related duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives instructions and supervision from Human Services Clerical Supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate office space, lighting, and ventilation, but subject to fluctuations in temperatures. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions. Below normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing and walking and occasional periods of bending, twisting, stooping, reaching as necessary to carry out essential job duties. Dexterity requirements range from coordinated movements of fingers/hands for typewriter and computer, to simple dexterity of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stresses of the position and the work environment. Must be able to move frequently throughout the workday as needed to carry out essential job duties. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING- Six months experience as Clerk Typist 1; or High School diploma or equivalency plus some demonstrated business/clerical and computer knowledge. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid driver’s license.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years of clerical work experience in an office environment, county government, or court system that includes data entry, report generation/reconciliation, and record-keeping; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise.

C. CLEARANCES-

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential functions of the job. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and ability to apply same to essential duties of the job. Must possess knowledge and ability to practice current and accurate usage of grammar, spelling, and filing procedures. Must possess the ability to learn assigned clerical tasks and adhere to prescribed departmental procedures. Must possess the ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess the ability to learn county and legal rules, procedures, and practices as necessary within the department. Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality. Must possess the ability to be able to handle a variety of clerical duties and switch from one to another throughout the workday. Ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions which explain multifaceted procedures. Ability to perform within processing procedures that involve an understanding of multiple aspects and application of varied standards. Ability to proofread information for conformance with a prescribed pattern or form, to assure adherence to clerical office methods, or for compliance with specific administrative or procedural rules. Ability to transfer information and present it in a modified form according to rules and procedures. Ability to collect and organize material for reports by determining what available information should be included and presenting the information in a prescribed, organized format. Ability to compose straightforward informational correspondence such as transmittals or acknowledgments in reply to requests or questions on the work process or related information. Ability to perform basic arithmetic calculations such as the adding and subtracting of whole numbers and decimals; and multiplying and dividing by one-digit whole number or decimal multipliers and divisors. Ability to instruct and advise clerical employees on the methods and procedures used in the work area. Ability to organize work and develop effective work methods in an area that involves variable phases of different techniques and procedures. Ability to make duty-oriented decisions on the basis of well-defined standards and precedents. Ability to operate office and mail processing machines such as the adding machine, photocopier, postage meter, and addressograph; and instruct others on their use.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which Clarion County is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Price Book Analyst

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale currently has an opportunity to join their team. They are looking for a Price Book Analyst.

Position Summary:

To maintain, interpret, and analyze price book data at the corporate level for UK stores. The job includes but, is not limited to, setting up pricing for individual items sold at their stores considering the item’s cost, promotion, mix and match, category, department, price change notice, and adjustments.

Responsibilities:

Responsibility for data entry, testing and reviewing all price book procedures through computer software, retail adjustments, completion of price changes on a timely basis, testing promotions before applied to

stores, taking in to considering costs, discounts, promotions, rebates, off invoice discounts, etc. Perform other back-office duties in the corporate office as needed. You will be working in the UK Corporate office in

Shippenville, PA.

Minimum Education: Prefer a Bachelor’s degree in any business major but an Associate degree will be acceptable but not required.

Minimum Experience:

2-5 years of computer experience with retail/ wholesale background

the ability to analyze large data in computer program

must be very good with Excel

Soft Skills:

Ability to clearly communicate with management and team members

Work independently with minimum supervision

Robust work ethic

Ability to assess, prioritize and react at this very fast-paced organization

Travel:

Local travel to store may be required occasionally

Contact them today!

Email your resume to [email protected]

Call them at: (814) 297-2104





Bartender

Moose Lodge #366 New Bethlehem

Moose Lodge #366 New Bethlehem, is currently hiring full-time or part-time bartenders.

Offering a competitive wage.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Interested applicants can send their resumes to [email protected]





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Grinder – Franklin

1st shift $11/hr Non Exempt

Potential for Temp to Perm

Must pass pre employment screening

Must be able to read blueprints

Must be able to follow safety guidelines

Physical requirements: bending, kneeling, lifting, pushing and pulling

Job Description:

Perform bending/forming techniques

Read micrometers and calipers

Examine product to make sure it meets specs

Maintain proper documentation

Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Paint – Franklin

Train on 1st, move to 3rd

$11/hr Non-Exempt

Potential for Temp to Perm

Must pass pre employment screening

Must be able to read blueprints

Must be able to follow safety guidelines

Physical requirements: bending, kneeling, lifting, pushing and pulling

Job Description:

Read work order

Perform hand spray paint techniques

Use various hand tools

Paint in flat, vertical, horizontal and overhead positions

Examine product to make sure it meets specs

Maintain proper documentation

Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

CAD Drafter

This job is located in Franklin, Pa.

Monday through Friday

$17 to $25/hr. Non-exempt

Long Term Assignment

Weekly Pay

Responsibilities:

Create CAD models and detailed drawings to capture process, dimensions, inspections, and other pertinent engineering information utilizing knowledge of engineering principles

Work with other engineers and designers to ensure consistent and quality engineering design output

Collaborate as needed with shop employees regarding designs in manufacturing

Qualifications:

Pass pre-employment screening

A.S. Engineering with mechanical/ electrical focus, or equivalent experience

Proficient with Autodesk CAD tools. (Inventor, AutoCAD, Vault)

Experience with SAP business systems desired

Personable with excellent verbal/written communication skills and time management

High level of initiative with the ability to work independently and as a part of a broader team

Experience with the design of industrial heavy equipment and machinery desired

Understanding of manufacturing techniques and assembly processes desired

Physical Requirements:

Ability to sit, stand. walk, kneel, reach, and lift up to 20 lbs. on occasion.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Assembly/Crater

Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must:

Pass Pre-Employment Screening

Be able to lift up to 40lbs

Be able to bend, kneel, push and pull

Have prior experience with hand/power tools

Follow all safety rules

Be reliable

Have steel toe boots

Job Description (but not limited to):

Assemble product

Prepare product for shipping

Assist with building crates for product

Maintain clean work space

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Maintenance/Custodial Support

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Maintenance/Custodial Support person at its headquarters.

This position is a full-time position (260 days) and requires a valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, previous experience in maintenance preferred. This is a bargaining unit position. Hours are (9:30 am – 5:00 pm), there are some days that are shifted to cover events or absences.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in RIU’s care; providing general building maintenance both internally and externally; cleaning and custodial functions; moving classrooms; making deliveries and accepting deliveries; support training events and meetings; care and general maintenance for a fleet of vehicles; and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of each classroom setting and location.

Application Deadline: January 26, 2022

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Full-Time Care Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services

VNA Extended Care Services is looking to hire a full-time employee to assist with their consumers in the Adult Daily Living Center.

The Adult Daily Living Center’s hours are Monday – Friday 7:30 am – 4:30 pm.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Current CPR

Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE





Milieu Therapist

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest currently has an opening for a Milieu Therapist in its Seneca Facility.

Job ID: 648407676

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Behavioral Health Inpat

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $15.44 to $22.66 / hour

Description:

Are you interested in building a rewarding career with a national leader in the treatment of mental health?

UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, PA is seeking passionate Milieu Therapists to join their team!

Apply Today!

UPMC offers unit tours/job shadow opportunities to interested candidates.

The Milieu Therapist role is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience in the behavioral health field while gaining exposure to different patient populations and a variety of mental health diagnoses. Candidates must be able to work various shifts and rotating weekends/holidays.

The starting rate for this position is $14.88, prior to crediting for any applicable experience beyond the minimum listed requirements for this role. Plus earn an additional $1.10/hr for afternoon/evening shifts.

Purpose: The Milieu Therapist I perform assigned tasks and participates as a member of the multi-disciplinary team, in various aspects of patient care with an emphasis on therapeutic activities conducted with assigned individuals and groups.

Facilitate or co-facilitate psychoeducational and therapeutic activity groups effectively

Encourage or assist patients to perform activities of daily living

Accompany patients to out-of-building activities and appointments

Document in the Medical Record according to established policies

Manage crisis situations effectively using positive approaches

Demonstrate effective milieu management skills, which promote positive patient experiences

Maintain a safe and therapeutic environment

Provide clinical interventions assessed by client needs

Coordinate patient groups and activities

Participate in interdisciplinary meetings and other activities

Maintain on-going communication with appropriate staff

Perform assigned work in a timely and productive manner

Completes 1:1 meeting with assigned patients to assess how they are currently doing

Complete observations of patients as ordered, following all guidelines

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in a Human Services field such as Social Work, Psychology or Counseling from an accredited College or University required. Other fields of study may be considered with coursework of at least 12 credits in Human Services

in a Human Services field such as Social Work, Psychology or Counseling from an accredited College or University required. Mental Health experience preferred, not required

Ability to communicate both orally and in writing

Relevant group/individuals experience with therapeutic and leisure-oriented activities is preferred

Physically capable of providing direct total physical care to unpredictable behavioral health patients as necessary, including lifting, supporting, running towards or away from areas where problems are occurring and pushing and pulling equipment such as wheelchairs

May in the course of their job duties be in rooms where medications are stored. No contact with medications is allowed. In the course of duties may be asked to distribute medications to the nurse at the bedside. Access to medications is limited to the distribution of the medication to the nurse

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

CCMC within 60 days of hire or transfer into department

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Comprehensive Crisis Management (CCMC)

Act 34

OAPSA

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC’s Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for employees, patients, health plan members, and the community. Ready to join them? Apply today.

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct





Dialysis Resource Nurse

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest currently has an opening for a Dialysis Resource Nurse in its Seneca Facility.

Job ID: 820404016

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Day Job

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Float Pool

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

Join the UPMC Northwest Team as a Dialysis Resource Nurse and receive a comprehensive benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Full Time

3 – 4 days/week

Rotating Weekends

Float Pool Incentive: 10% differential is added to base pay

Sign-On Bonus: $15,000

Sign-on bonus available with one year of experience and a 2-year work commitment

The Professional Staff Nurse is a valued step in the UPMC nursing career ladder, with opportunities for continued growth and advancement. Title and salary will be determined based on education and nursing experience.

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies in teaching of patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, may serve as a preceptor

Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry, and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for patient care within an episode of care

Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices

Promotes communication between caregivers. Incorporates national professional organization as well as business unit and health system’s goals to improve patient safety, quality, and satisfaction

Creates a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care

Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting and supports the change and transition process to improve quality of care and the practice environment

Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team members needs for assistance and partnership

Participates in work that improves patient care and the professional practice environment. Adapts to change and demonstrates flexibility with the change process

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts. Identifies opportunities for quality improvement to colleagues and management

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

In the event there is no patients requiring dialysis, the nurse will assist as a resource nurse, inserting IVs, midlines, small-bore feeding tubes, and all other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients served by his/her assigned unit as specified below.

Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span and possess the ability to assess data reflective of the patient’s status and interpret the appropriate information needed to identify each patient’s requirements relative to his/her age-specific needs and to provide the care needs as described in the department policy and procedures.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, caring relationships with executives, managers, physicians, non-physician providers, ancillary and support staff, other departments, and patients/families.

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving abilities are required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Critical thinking skills are necessary to exercise and to lead others in the application of the nursing process.

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

UPMC approved national certification preferred

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire

Dialysis experience preferred but not required

Minimum six months experience required

BSN preferred.

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) within 1 year of hire

Basic Life Support (BLS)

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Registered Nurse (RN)

Act 33 with renewal

Act 34 with renewal

Act 73 with renewal

OAPSA

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC’s Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for employees, patients, health plan members, and the community. Ready to join them? Apply today.

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct





Multiple Positions at UFP Parker

Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, in Parker, currently has Multiple Positions opening in its facility.

Afternoon Maintenance

Job Duties:

Performs regular, preventative maintenance on all machinery, equipment, tools, and building

Assists in the repair of woodworking machinery, infeed/outfeed systems, hand tools, and forklifts in accordance with diagrams, operating manuals, and manufacturer specifications

Orders supplies and parts as required

Performs preventive maintenance as scheduled

Maintains records of repair and maintenance activities

Performs duties consistent with established safety rules and procedures

Maintains a clean and organized work area

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Prepares various reports as required

Performs other duties as required

Mill-Day and Afternoon Shift

Job Duties:

Moves and secures lumber products and other materials according to instructions

Stacks finished products according to predetermined bundle sizes and/or customer requirements

Labels material based on the following specifications: type, size, and count

Applies individual tags to material before/after treating/production

Uses a staple gun and troubleshoots equipment

Bands, bundles and secures material, including attaching corner protectors and loading sticks

Follows instructions for stacking material properly and according to company policy and customer requirements

Ensures correct quantities and material are strapped, labeled before leaving the work area

Maintains accurate inventory of tags and reports any problems or discrepancies to supervisor

Records production on production sheets

Maintains a clean and organized work area

Assists with other work areas by moving material, loading and unloading material carts

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as required

Truss Assembler-Day and Afternoon Shift

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation (plates, nails, staples, fasteners, etc.)

Completes work area set up

Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed manner and in accordance with quality standards

Operates presses and machinery in addition to hand tools as required to complete assembly process

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Provides basic TPM to equipment and completes TPM paperwork when required

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

Industrial Assemblers-Day

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation

Completes work area set up

Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed instructions and in accordance with quality standards

Operates hand tools as required to complete assembly process

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label, and band components/finished product

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure they are compliant with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

Wall Builders-Emlenton-Day

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation (plates, nails, staples, fasteners, etc.)

Completes work area set up

Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed manner and in accordance with quality standards

Operates presses and machinery in addition to hand tools as required to complete assembly process

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Provides basic TPM to equipment and completes TPM paperwork when required

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

Participates in safety, CI, and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

CNC Operator-Day Shift

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains material and supplies required on the operation according to production sheets

Completes work area set up

Operates and feeds the machine in a safe and efficient manner, and according to established procedures

Continually watches the machine to ensure quality

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product

May operate hand tools to complete the production process

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

May perform preventive maintenance as specified

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

Benefits currently offered to UFP employees:

$1.50 more an hour shift differential for afternoon shift

Medical insurance

Health savings account with company contribution

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Basic and voluntary life insurance

Disability insurance

401(k) plan with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Stock purchase program with employee discount

Educational reimbursement

Wellness programs and challenges

Other supplemental benefits

Apply online and schedule a tour. See where your career path leads you!

WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.





Warehouse Worker/ Delivery Driver

Clarion Fruit Company

Clarion Fruit Company currently has an opening for a Delivery Driver/ Warehouse Worker in Clarion, Pa.

This is a full-time entry-level position.

Individual must have a clean driving record, be dependable, friendly, and neat.

For further information, please call 814-226-8070.





Multiple Career Opportunities with Venango County

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions Service Coordinator II Outreach, Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing, Crisis Investigation Specialist, and Department Clerk III Substance Use Department.

Service Coordinator II Outreach ($15.25/hr plus $750 sign-on bonuses)

Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing ($15.25/hr plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses)

Crisis Investigation Specialist ($16.63/hr plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses)

Department Clerk III Substance Use Department ($9.60/hr)

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

Venango County provides 15 paid holidays, paid vacations, and paid sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines.

Late applications are not considered.

You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





RNs, LPNs and CNAs

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network – Oil City is hiring for a variety of clinical positions!

They have a variety of shifts and scheduling options available.

Clinical Openings: RNs, LPNs, Certified Nurse’s Aides

Don’t forget to ask them about their sign-on bonuses for select positions!

About Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, their standards of care have never been higher. They are looking to hire new compassionate team members to join their team to help in making aging easier® for all of their patients and residents. If you’re looking for a meaningful career, consider a position with them. During these unprecedented times, the Greatest Generation deserves a great act of love and their compassionate team members are ready to welcome you.

What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company-paid life insurance for full-time employees

Employee Referral Bonuses

Recognition Program

Free Parking

Tuition Reimbursement

Person-centered onboarding

A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference

APPLY NOW! www.careersatsrcare.org

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is an equal opportunity employer.





Aramark currently has openings for Food Service Workers, General Workers, Cooks, and more at its Clarion University facility.

Come be a part of the action! Join their Clarion University dining team!

There will be a hiring event held on January 10th and 11th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 840 Wood Street, Clarion PA 16214.

Text CLAHIRING to 63000 to RSVP for an interview.

After the interview, offers for open positions will be made at this event.

CLICK HERE for more information on this event.





Multiple Positions at American Legion

Clarion American Legion Post #66

The Clarion American Legion Post #66 currently has multiple openings.

The post is hiring immediately for the following positions:

Bartenders

Cook/Assistant Bartenders

Wait Staff

Hours are flexible.

The Clarion Legion is located at 530 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Interested applicants, please apply in person after 2 p.m.





Full-Time Probation Aide

Forest County Probation Department

The Forest County Probation Department is seeking a full-time Probation Aide.

This position has a significant amount of contact with individuals involved in the criminal justice system and the general public.

Computer, communication, and accounting experience are required.

Minimum education is an Associate Degree.

Please send resumes to Forest County Probation Department, 526 Elm Street Box 8, Tionesta, PA 16353. EOE.





Many Positions at Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shippenville, currently has openings in multiple departments.

Colony Factory Crafted Homes (operating under new ownership), a division of Cavco Industries Inc. headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the largest manufactured home builders in the United States. Colony Homes, with its Shippenville, Pennsylvania facility, has consistently been a leader and innovator in the systems-built housing market since opening its doors in 1988.

Colony Homes prides itself on intertwining day-to-day operations with its core values of Integrity, Trust, Create Teamwork to Win, Relationships Matter, Curious to be Better, and Diversity of Thinking and Debate. These values are used throughout their facility as the foundation to their success.

For the past 34 years, their success has been on the dedicated employees that build their homes, and the retailers that sell them in a 15-state area.

Colony Homes is in search of driven candidates with great work ethics and motivation are encouraged to apply to be a part of their family, and experience the opportunity to learn various skills to become proficient at the following construction trade knowledge:

Welding

Plumbing

Framing/Carpentry

Electrical

Siding

Roofing

Cabinet Construction

Cabinet Installation

Carpet/Flooring Installation

Material Handling

Forklift Operation

And More…

Full-time position: Monday – Friday, Day Shift, Pay up to an average of $25.50/hour

Benefits:

Paid Vacation

Paid Personal Days

401K

Life Insurance (Company Paid)

AD&D Insurance (Company Paid)

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Discount Policy

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Skills & Qualifications:

Dependability

Efficiency

Attention to Detail

Safety Conscious

Ability to Follow Directions

An ideal production employee must be willing to learn quickly and enjoy “hands on” work alongside peers.

Wages:

After a 45-day union probationary period, the hourly rate will be based on the union contract incentive system, with rates up to an average of $25.50/hour.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.00 – $25.50 per hour

Schedule: Monday to Friday

Stop by the Colony Homes facility on Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, and apply today!





Field Marketing Representative/Underwriter

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company is seeking a motivated individual to join their team.

Candidates will have the opportunity to pursue a career by marketing and underwriting property insurance.

The position involves fostering and developing relationships with an existing agency force and new agency appointments. Developing marketing strategies for products and services provided by the company to agents and policyholders.

A marketing representative/underwriter will gain an understanding of the principles of underwriting and operations within the department as well as the company by reviewing new business applications for acceptability, requesting additional information, if necessary, and accepting or rejecting risks per the company guidelines.

A successful candidate will have the ability to identify, analyze and solve problems as well as the ability to learn rapidly and adapt quickly to change. The position will require the ability to work independently and develop decision-making skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills and the ability to establish trust and effective working relationships with others on an external and internal basis are necessary.

This position provides competitive benefits and educational opportunities. Salary based upon experience.

Qualifications Include:

Associates Degree and/or equivalent education/experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent education and experience

Prior insurance experience is a plus but not necessary

Above-average interpersonal and relationship skills

Demonstrates good teamwork, judgment, and decision-making skills

Initiative-taking with strong organizational skills

Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Office software

Able to travel up to 50% of the time

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Flexible spending account

Life insurance

Paid time off

Professional development assistance

Tuition reimbursement

Additional Benefits:

Remote work ability an option (Upon completion of training)

Availability of company car use for travel to agency visits

Schedule: Monday to Friday

To Apply: Send letter of interest and resume to: [email protected]





Service Coordinator II

County of Venango

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for our Children & Youth Services Ongoing Unit.

They provide paid time off (vacations, 15 holidays, sick time), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses upon eligibility.

Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($13.98/hr.) for applicants who do not meet the SC II qualifications.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Qualified applicants must successfully pass an interview. Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 01/03/22 at 4:00 p.m. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via the county website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Full-Time Auto Detailer

Snyder’s Auto Body

Snyder’s Auto Body, a well-established auto repair shop in Tylersburg, PA, currently has an opening for a Full-Time Auto Detailer.

They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday thru Friday work schedule

Holiday and vacation pay

Paid employee health insurance with rrescription rlan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.





Maintenance Technician and Plant Technicians

J.M. Smucker

The J.M. Smucker plant in New Bethlehem, PA currently has openings for a maintenance technician and plant technicians.

Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: New Bethlehem, PA

Reports to: Technical Leader

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The primary functions of the Maintenance Technician include, but are not limited to:

Quick learner – Must be willing to learn new skills such as how to safely and effectively maintain the production equipment

Responsible – Consistent on-time attendance record, comfortable assessing situations and making recommendations after reviewing related information

Math skills – Fluent in basic and applied math skills such as measuring materials and equipment settings for machine adjustments and set-up

Problem-solving skills – Able to logically approach a situation and determine the root cause and likely solutions

Team player – Able to work with other crew members and staff to maximize everyone’s skills to progress the team’s overall goals

Communication skills – Need to be able to verbalize ideas to work effectively with other crew members and staff. Proficient written and reading skills to document daily operational results

Understand operation of all equipment in facility

Ownership in obtaining quotes and ordering parts for production equipment

Ensure all quality-related aspects of the product are maintained

Maintain a safe, healthy productive work environment

Perform preventative maintenance activities

Troubleshoot and repair all production-related equipment

Troubleshoot electrical systems, control circuits and PLC components

Recommend improved methods / cost-saving measures

Train, develop and assist production personnel

Operate a forklift truck

Become certified in electric systems, lockout/tag out and welding

Safely operate all shop equipment and power tools

Basic knowledge of machinery, welding and fabrication

Willing to clean work areas and equipment

Excellent communication and organizational skills

3 – 5 years’ experience in manufacturing equipment repair

Ability to work a specific shift rotation that could include 1st, 2nd or 3rd

QUALIFICATIONS:

High-school degree or equivalent is required

Technical Degree or Experience with electrical or mechanical systems – Preferred

KEY CAPABILITIES & METRICS:

Ability to work weekends as needed is a must

Stands up for beliefs and values of the Company

Consistently trusted and respected

Always confronts unethical actions

Role model for attendance & punctuality

Shares facts and opinions in a constructive manner

Produces the highest quality work, provides desired results

Operates with continuous improvement mindset striving for zero loss

Challenges the status quo and brings forth innovative ideas

Anticipates quality challenges actively mitigates risk

Promotes a collaborative approach

Role model for creating a positive work environment

Demonstrates genuine care and compassion for others

Actively seeks internal customer feedback and perspective

Ability to Implement (Communication, Sense of Urgency, Teamwork)

Operates with a team player mindset, able to handle disagreement

High output, results focused

Expertly identifies priorities, manages time appropriately

Works hard to understand other viewpoints

BENEFITS

3 weeks paid vacation

401 (k) with company match of 7%

12 paid holidays

Competitive Benefits Package (effective date of hire)

To apply visit https://www.jmsmucker.com/careers.

Title: Plant Technician

Location: New Bethlehem, PA

Reports to: Area Leader

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Be able to contribute within the framework of a highly functioning Team

Responsible for the manufacture of consumer foods which comply with all food safety, quality and regulatory requirements.

Understands and supports company and site safety policies and performs work related activities in a safe manner.

Recognizes unsafe work conditions, coaches peers, and suggests new safety standards as appropriate.

Performs the necessary activities to operate, maintain, and clean assigned production equipment.

Understands, follows, and improves documented operational, maintenance, and sanitation standards in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) work environment.

Identifies and corrects equipment defects.

Performs cleaning, inspection, and lubrication (CIL) activities.

Identifies and troubleshoots basic machinery and process issues.

Learns and performs basic repair and maintenance activities.

Performs sanitation activities on a regular basis.

Performs equipment changeovers.

Operates material handling equipment such as forklifts, hand trucks, pallet jacks, etc.

Creates or updates documentation as needed (SOPs, Job Aids, CIL Improvements).

Uses continuous improvement tools to eliminate losses and drive issues to root cause; documents, communicates, and implements corrective and preventative actions.

Use basic hand tools such as wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, hammers, drills, grinders, etc.

Analyzes information using principles of math and statistics.

Assists in solving problems using analytical troubleshooting, critical thinking and root cause analysis.

Works as part of a team and assists fellow employees as needed.

Other duties as assigned.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Education

High-school degree or equivalent is required

A two-year degree or technical degree is preferred Experience

Previous manufacturing experience is preferred

Other

Able to work afternoon (3pm – 11:30pm) or midnight (11pm – 7:30am) shifts and overtime as needed

Able to read, understand, and follow documents such as safety policies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and general instructions

Able to understand and carry out both oral and written instructions

Good communication skills, including the ability to give and receive feedback

Able to set and meet goals

Able to work both independently and on a team

Works well with support personnel to maintain high standards for safety, quality, and reliability and drive improvements

Able to make data-driven decisions and engage others as appropriate

Basic computer skills including email and Microsoft Office

Able to learn company specific computer systems

Able to perform the key responsibilities outlined above in accordance with safety standards and practices

Physical requirements of the job include the ability to:

Lift and carry up to 50 pounds

Stand, sit, walk, enter confined spaces, push, pull, kneel, squat, and climb

Perform repetitive actions, reach, and feel

Hear, speak, and see

BENEFITS

3 weeks paid vacation

401 (k) with company match of 7%

12 paid holidays

Competitive Benefits Package (effective date of hire)

To apply visit https://www.jmsmucker.com/careers.

