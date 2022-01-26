 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated snow showers before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -11. Light and variable wind.

Thursday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -14. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.