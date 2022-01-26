A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated snow showers before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -11. Light and variable wind.

Thursday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -14. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

