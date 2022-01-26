Area Man Facing Charges Following Foot Chase in Brookville

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges following a foot chase that happened in Brookville Borough on Saturday.

Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department on January 24 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Keith Allan McNaughton, of Parker.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, January 22, Brookville Borough Police received a call from a known individual about a possible fugitive from justice. The individual reported there was a possible wanted person staying at a known building on East Main Street in Brookville.

Police contacted the owner of the building who said they would contact a resident of the location. The complaint indicates the resident confirmed a known wanted person identified as Keith McNaughton was inside the building.

According to the complaint, when all the individuals in the building were asked to leave, McNaughton attempted to flee on foot. A foot pursuit involving Brookville Borough Police and Punxsutawney-based State Police then ensued.

McNaughton was apprehended a short distance away on the porch of a nearby residence, the complaint indicates.

He was then found to be in possession of approximately .25 grams of methamphetamine, two syringes, and other drug paraphernalia related to the IV use of controlled substances, according to the complaint.

McNaughton was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 11:04 p.m. on January 24, on the following charges:

– Flight to Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on February 4, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

Court documents indicate McNaughton is awaiting a preliminary arraignment on DUI and related charges from an incident in Toby Township, Clarion County, on October 13, 2021, and is also awaiting formal arraignment on additional DUI and related charges from another in incident in Clarion County on September 20, 2021.

According to court documents, McNaughton has a criminal history dating back to 2004 with convictions ranging from theft and terroristic threats to escape and felony drug charges.

RELATED:

Wanted Man Taken into Custody Following Foot Chase in Brookville

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.