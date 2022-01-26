 

Clarion Center for the Arts to Present 101 Dalmatians Thursday Through Saturday

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

IMG_1175CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Center for the Arts will be presenting 101 Dalmatians Jr. from Thursday, January 27, to Saturday, January 29 at Zion Church.

The performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $8.00 each and can be purchased at the door.

Zion Church is located at 114 Zion Road, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, please visit the Clarion Center for the Arts website.


