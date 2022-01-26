Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Rice Pudding

With little prep time, this treat will be sure to satisfy you!

Ingredients

1 cup cooked long grain rice

1 cup whole milk



5 teaspoons sugarDash salt1/2 teaspoon vanilla extractOptional toppings: Whipped cream, sliced almonds, raisins, ground cinnamon, and cinnamon stick.

Directions

-In a small heavy saucepan, combine rice, milk, sugar, and salt; bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to maintain a low simmer. Cook, uncovered, until thickened, about 20 minutes, stirring often. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Spoon into serving dishes. Serve warm or cold; serve with desired toppings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.