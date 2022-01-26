Clarion County Reports 50 New COVID-19 Cases; 5 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, January 25.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,707 while the death toll remained at 184.

Neighboring Forest County reported five new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, moving the county’s total number to 2,071 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/25/22 – 10,549

1/24/22 – 10,657

1/21/21 through 1/23/22 – 37,099

1/20/22 – 19,059

1/19/22 – 17,577

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14206 53 14259 298 (2 new) Butler 41246 170 41416 663 (5 new) Clarion 7657 50 7707 184 Clearfield 17396 93 17489 294 Crawford 18393 92 18485 275 (1 new) Elk 6518 24 6542 83 Forest 2066 5 2071 34 Indiana 15569 68 15637 322 Jefferson 8103 41 8144 204 McKean 7458 54 7512 123 (1 new) Mercer 21889 160 22049 455 Venango 10435 53 10488 216 (1 new) Warren 6668 36 6704 193 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

