Community Alert: Sexually Violent Predator Living in Tent Behind Clarion Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania State Police have released a Megan’s Law Alert notifying residents that a registered pre-SORNA Sexually Violent Predator has reported an address in the Clarion area.

According to the PA State Megan’s Law website, 47-year-old William Keith Walters has reported a primary residence in Monroe Township, Clarion Clarion County, Pa.

Primary Residence:

TRANSIENT/HOMELESS



WALMART 63 T-790CLARION, PA 16214

The notice indicates that Walters is living in a tent behind Clarion Walmart.

No employment address was listed.

Walters is described as 6’2″ tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to Megan’s Law website, Walters has the following aliases:

– Bill Walters

– Will Walters

– William K. Walters

He was convicted of Aggravated Indecent Assault on June 28, 2010.

The victim was a minor.

Walters registration date began on September 18, 2014.

Walters is NOT wanted by the police.

He is listed as a Pre-SORNA Sexually Violent Predator.

Megan’s Law was recently updated by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (“SORNA”), 42 Pa. C.S.A. §§ 9799.10 et seq., requiring the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) to maintain a database that lists the location of convicted sexual offenders, and to provide notification to the public of the presence of registered sexual offenders in their community.

SORNA also requires the PSP or the local municipal police department, to provide notice to a sexually violent predator’s or sexually violent delinquent child’s victim(s) at certain times throughout the criminal justice process.

For more information about the Tier Classification, visit Megan’s Law Website Registation Details.

The information provided is intended for community safety purposes only and should not be used to threaten, intimidate, or harass.

Pennsylvania’s General Assembly has determined public safety will be enhanced by making information about registered sexual offenders available to the public through the internet. Knowledge whether a person is a registered sexual offender could be a significant factor in protecting yourself, your family members, or persons in your care from recidivist acts by registered sexual offenders. Public access to information about registered sexual offenders is intended solely as a means of public protection.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.