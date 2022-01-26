Deer Creek Offering Sweetheart Dinner for Valentine’s Day
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be offering a special Sweetheart Dinner for Two for Valentine’s Day.
Join Deer Creek for a beautiful celebration of Valentine’s Day!
Deer Creek is providing a candle-lit dinner with endless memories and the most romantic, intimate Valentine’s Day dinner imaginable.
This all-inclusive evening provides:
– Live music
– A bottle of wine of your choosing
– Endless salad and garlic toast
– Create your own pasta bowl
– Dessert
– And, of course, an unforgettable Valentine’s day for your special someone!
Sweetheart Dinners for Two will be available Friday, February 11, through Sunday, February 13.
The dinners start at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75.00 and are available here.
Flowers, candy, or chocolate-covered strawberries can be added for an additional charge. Please call 814-354-7392 by Monday, February 7, 2022, to make an addition.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
