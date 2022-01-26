Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at UFP

Universal Forest Products currently has openings for multiple positions at several of its locations.

Openings include:

PARKER

Day- Mill, Industrial, Truss Builder, Receptionist, and CNC Operator



Afternoon- Mil, Truss Builder, and Maintenance

EMLENTON

Day- Wall Builders

SHIPPENVILLE

Day- General Laborers

DUBOIS

Day- Maintenance

These positions include:

Medical insurance

Health savings account with company contribution

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Basic and voluntary life insurance

Disability insurance

401(k) plan with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Stock purchase program with employee discount

Educational reimbursement

Wellness programs and challenges

Other supplemental benefits

Apply online at www.ufpi.com/careers.

