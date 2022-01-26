George C. Coulter, age 74, of Conneaut Lake, PA passed away on January 23, 2022 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his children.

He was born on February 1, 1947 in Knox, PA to the late Newt and Edna Mae (Huff) Coulter.

He is survived by his two children, Stacy Coulter of Conneaut Lake, PA and Amanda Coulter and her significant other, Todd Miles of Conneaut Lake, PA and the mother of his children, Rita Foust of Conneaut Lake, PA; two sisters, Dr. Victoria Coulter of Sedona, AZ and Carol Shettler and her husband, Jack of Chandler, AZ and several nieces and nephews.

George graduated from Keystone High School in 1965.

He owned ProCon Services and was a service engineer.

He was a very proud member of the Crawford County Road Riders for over 30 years.

He enjoyed feeling the freedom of exploration, wind and weather, friends and the winding road ahead.

On his most recent round trip motorcycle journey he rode 4,800 miles to Montrose, Colorado.

You could often find George hanging out, enjoying dinner and helping out in any way he could at Round The Lake Kitchen located in Conneaut lake.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday January 28, 2022 from 4-7 pm at Dickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 N. 2nd St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crawford County Road Riders C/O Professional Cycle 23070 US Highway 322 Cochranton, PA 16314.

Please sign George’s online guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 N. 2nd St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316, Rocco R. Tedesco III, Supervisor.

