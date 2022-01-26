Major Media Buy Approved to Attract Visitors for Tourism in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County will launch its largest-ever advertising campaign this year to attract visitors as part of its $49,600.00 plan approved on Tuesday by the Clarion County Commissioners.

(Photo above by Ron Wilshire – “There’s always a bright spot to look at in Cook Forest.”)

The 2022 Hotel Marketing Plan will include $40,000.00 in television commercials; $9,000.00 in Facebook advertising; and $600.00 for the production of two commercials. The purchases will be funded by a three percent hotel tax collected by all hotels, cabins, and Air B&Bs in Clarion County.

The Clarion Hotel Tax Committee submitted the funding request to the commissioners for approval.

John Straitiff, executive director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (PAGO), explained the marketing plan for the year. PAGO, in addition to Clarion County, represents Cameron County, Clarion County, Elk County, Forest County, and Jefferson County, including Cook Forest. Each county retains its own hotel tax money.

“Last year we had the approval to have video shoots to use this year for Clarion County,” Straitiff said. “There were some specific points we asked them to cover such as the Redbank Valley Trail, Climax Tunnel, East Brady overlook on the Allegheny River, the Armstrong Trail in Foxburg, Foxburg Country Club, Clarion River, Piney Dam, the little Toby launch, Rail 66 Country Tail, Helen Furnace, micro-breweries and wineries within the county, downtown Clarion, ALF and Crafters Day, Cook Forest… showing rivers, hikers, old-growth forest, fire tower, scenic point hotels and cabins, and the fall landscape.”

Straitiff said Mother Nature didn’t cooperate in terms of the scheduled days before shooting the autumn colors.

“It was raining on days that were scheduled, and we didn’t get colors when he was able to film them. There weren’t that many vibrant colors – just was not a great year.”

However, a great amount of footage was obtained for the new commercials and marketing this year. Another shooting of footage may take place this year if the autumn scenery and weather cooperate.

“Last year the hotel tax committee approved targeted, specific metro markets within about a three-hour radius of Clarion County. This year they had asked that we start in February and go through October at $1,000.00 a month on Facebook with the themes in February of summer vacations in Clarion County; March as spring and Clarion County trails; April is hiking trails and microbreweries; summer vacations in Clarion County; May is wild and scenic rivers; and pushing water recreation in June; Foxburg in July; August will hit the water again, pushing kayaking and canoeing; September would be Autumn in Clarion County; and Rail and Iron History in October.”

In terms of television for two months starting in February, Straitiff is looking at morning news or evening news, or Olympics or sports NCAA – whatever there may be.

“The plan is to explore three stations per market in the Buffalo television market, the Cleveland market, Pittsburgh, Erie, and Youngstown, where the committee had asked me to look into planning a $40,000.00 television buy. The video producer said it would be $300.00 per 30-second commercial rotating in the spring.”

One is commercials during the summer in Clarion County and the other is focused heavily on the trails, specifically the Redbank Valley Trail and the Rail 66 Country Trail, the Longfellow Trail, and kayaking and boating on the wild and scenic Clarion and Allegheny Rivers.

There’s also a line that says craft breweries and wineries make a great place to relax and enjoy your day.

The commercial placements on the morning news and similar shows are geared toward female viewers.

“They would be targeting, from all the research we’ve done, predominantly 25- to 64-year-old females. No matter if it is on TV or Facebook, they’re the ones making vacation plans.”

Hotel Tax Committee members and commissioners will receive proofs of the ads, Facebook placements, and TV ad schedules for final approval.

Commissioner Ted Tharan likes the plan so much, he would like to expand its reach in future years.

“The whole idea of setting money aside was to do projects like this. When you get an opportunity to expand yourself out of the area, you don’t want to miss it. By setting this money aside for the last couple of years, we can do major marketing outside the area.

“Our next goal should be to reach Richmond, Baltimore, and places like that.”

For more information on the Pa Great Outdoors, go to https://visitpago.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.