Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 80 westbound in Richland Township on Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:02 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 47.7-mile marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old Travis J. Weisner, of Saint Marys, was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the left lane of Interstate 80 westbound when he began to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then went into the right lane and struck the side of a 2020 Peterbilt truck operated by 66-year-old Philip J. Berube, of Madawaska, Maine.

After striking Berube’s truck, Weisner’s vehicle continued past it and left the roadway. It then traveled several more feet before striking a road sign and coming to a final rest.

Weisner suffered minor injuries but was not transported.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

Berube was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Weisner’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Towing.

Berube’s truck was able to be driven away from the scene.

Weisner was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.