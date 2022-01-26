Police Release Details of Rollover Crash on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a rollover crash that led to one man being airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital last week.

The crash took place around 4:32 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, on Interstate 80 eastbound in Clarion Township.

Police say 68-year-old James E. Thorpe, of DuBois, was operating a 2018 Toyota RAV4 traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when he suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness. The vehicle, which was in the left lane, then struck a guide rail, rolled over back onto the travel lanes, and came to a final rest on its roof, facing west.

According to police, Thorpe was partially ejected from the vehicle.

He suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital by LifeFlight.

His passenger, identified as 21-year-old Ida Miller, of Punxsutawney, was using a seat belt and was not injured. She was reportedly able to unbuckle herself and crawl out of the vehicle.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Shippenville Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

