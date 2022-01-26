 

School Closings and Delays for Thursday, January 27, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 09:01 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School closing delay logo midA look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, January 27, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: 6:22 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Armstrong School District

Butler Area School District
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School
Clarion County Career Center – Staff report at 9:00 a.m.
Clarion Area School District
Clarion-Limestone Area School District
CL/Clarion 1 Head Start
Franklin Area School District – Teachers report at 9:00 a.m.
Freeport Area School District
Harmony Area School District
His Kids Christian School – No AM Preschool
Holy Sepulcher School
Indiana Area School District
Karns City School District
Keystone School District
Lenape Tech
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
New Story-Indiana
North Catholic High School
North Clarion County School District
Penn Christian Academy
Punxsutawney Area School District
Punxsutawney Christian School
Purchase Line School District
Redbank Valley School District
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
Slippery Rock Area Schools
St. Bernards/Indiana County
St Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.
St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy
St Wendelin School – No AM Pre-School
Union School District

ONE-HOUR DELAY

Creative Kids AM Pre-K – 10:00 AM start; Childcare operating as normal.

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

CL/Clarion 2 Head Start – running virtual

CLOSED:

Indiana County Head Start

COMMUNITY

Punxsutawney Memorial Library – Opening at noon

To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]

School delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar


