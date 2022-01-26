 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: New Puppy? McMillen’s Has the Perfect Floor for Surviving Pet Accidents!

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

937A0995-14E4-4EF9-A85A-AF8C6359D423 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Do you have a new puppy? Talk to McMillen’s about flooring that will survive all pet accidents!

(Pictured above: Meet Willie – McMillen’s new puppy!)

McMillen’s has the perfect floor. It’s waterproof, durable, and puppy-proof!

Waterproof Vinyl Plank comes in an endless variety of colors, patterns, and widths. If you don’t like the wood look, it also comes in tile, slate, marble, and stone.

McMillen’s carries all the top manufacturers of LVT.

IMG_4576 (1)

Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.