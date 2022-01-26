SPONSORED: New Puppy? McMillen’s Has the Perfect Floor for Surviving Pet Accidents!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Do you have a new puppy? Talk to McMillen’s about flooring that will survive all pet accidents!
(Pictured above: Meet Willie – McMillen’s new puppy!)
McMillen’s has the perfect floor. It’s waterproof, durable, and puppy-proof!
Waterproof Vinyl Plank comes in an endless variety of colors, patterns, and widths. If you don’t like the wood look, it also comes in tile, slate, marble, and stone.
McMillen’s carries all the top manufacturers of LVT.
Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.
STORE HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.