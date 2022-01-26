 

SPONSORED: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

all-seasons-jobs2-2All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Office Assistant

A local small business seeking an office assistant. This role will start as a part-time position and will move to full time during peak business season.

$12/hr. – Non-exempt

Temporary to permanent – 45 days

This role is responsible for answering phones, counter sales, preparing invoices, assisting with inventory, and assisting with cleaning and organizing the showroom.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder – Franklin

1st shift – $11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

– Must pass pre-employment screening.
– Must be able to read blueprints.
– Must be able to follow safety guidelines.

Physical requirements:
– Bending
– Kneeling
– Lifting
– Pushing
– Pulling

Job Description:
– Perform bending/forming techniques
– Read micrometers and calipers
– Examine the product to make sure it meets specs
– Maintain proper documentation
– Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Painter – Franklin

Train on 1st shift, move to 3rd
$11/hr – Non-exempt
Potential for temporary to permanent

– Must pass pre-employment screening.
– Must be able to read blueprints.
– Must be able to follow safety guidelines.

Physical requirements:
– Bending
– Kneeling
– Lifting
– Pushing
– Pulling

Job Description:
– Read work order
– Perform hand spray paint techniques
– Use various hand tools
– Paint in flat, vertical, horizontal, and overhead positions
– Examine the product to make sure it meets specs
– Maintain proper documentation
– Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:
– Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
– Must pass pre-employment screening
– Must have steel-toed boots
– Must have general mathematical skills
– Must abide by all safety protocols
– Understand lockout protocols
– Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):
– Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
– Count pieces in stacks
– Tag bundles
– Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
– Clean machines when they are down
– Maintain clean work spaces

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


