Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Harassment Incidents in Clarion County

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Redbank Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident involving harassment that occurred on January 22 around 6:49 p.m. along State Route 66, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Trooper McGinnis said that a 37-year-old New Bethlehem man physically harassed a 34-year-old Clarion woman.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Harassment in Madison Township

Clarion-based State Police Trooper Berggren filed one count of summary harassment/physical contact against 30-year-old Christopher B. Voll, of Latrobe, on Monday, January 24.

Court documents indicate the incident occurred on January 3 in Madison Twp., Clarion County.


