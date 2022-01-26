 

Sylvia W. Rupp

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-lbrxxJxs2USylvia W. Rupp, 93, of New Bethlehem (Deanville), passed away January 24, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on October 18, 1928, in Madison Township to the late Willis and Cecile (Anthony) George.

She married Dalton J. Mann and he preceded her in death December 28, 1975.

Sylvia was known for her great pie baking and baked pies for the Korner Restaurant in Sligo.

Survivors include three children, Joseph Mann of Marienville, Kenneth Mann and his wife Diana of New Bethlehem, and Melanie Hollobaugh of Semimole, nine grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren, and thirteen great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Shirley Stevens, of South Bethlehem.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dalton, she was preceded in death by three sons, Rodney Mann, Bradley Mann, and James Mann, and two brothers, Darl George and Orville George.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will be held in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


