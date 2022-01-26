Tractor-Trailer Jackknifes, Crashes on I-80 in Beaver Township; Operator Injured

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one man was injured in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Interstate 80 westbound in Beaver Township on Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, January 23, on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 52.9-mile marker, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 43-year-old Christopher R. Newland, of Leesburg, Ohio, was operating a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia traveling westbound on Interstate 80 and attempting to slow down to avoid a crash scene when he lost control on the wet, snow-covered roadway. The vehicle then jackknifed and slid off the right side of the road, where it struck a ditch and an embankment before coming to a final rest facing east.

Newland suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Knox Area Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

Newland was cited for a speed violation.

