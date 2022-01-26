 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Tractor-Trailer Jackknifes, Crashes on I-80 in Beaver Township; Operator Injured

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one man was injured in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Interstate 80 westbound in Beaver Township on Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, January 23, on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 52.9-mile marker, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 43-year-old Christopher R. Newland, of Leesburg, Ohio, was operating a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia traveling westbound on Interstate 80 and attempting to slow down to avoid a crash scene when he lost control on the wet, snow-covered roadway. The vehicle then jackknifed and slid off the right side of the road, where it struck a ditch and an embankment before coming to a final rest facing east.

Newland suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Knox Area Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

Newland was cited for a speed violation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.