Speed Cited as Factor in Sunday Afternoon Interstate 80 Crash

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police said speed was a factor in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Jefferson County.

According to Clarion-based State Police, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday, January 23, around 2:10 p.m., on Interstate 80 Eastbound near mile marker 72.8, in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the driver of a 2013 Peterbilt Truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 and lost control of the trailer of the vehicle. The trailer slid into the center snow-covered median. The truck then jack-knifed causing the trailer and truck to collide.

Minor damage was reported to the side of the truck.

No injuries were reported.

Bauer Truck Repair assisted on the scene.

The driver was cited for a speeding violation.

The name of the driver was not released.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.