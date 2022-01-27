A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of light snow after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of light snow, mainly between 10pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 17. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

