Alice M. Butler, 87, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:07 AM Monday, January 24, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca; following a period of declining health.

She was born December 5, 1934 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Paul and Minnie McCandless Hoffman.

Alice was a 1953 graduate of Franklin High School.

She was a lifelong and active member of the First United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Mrs. Butler had a kind, generous, and caring heart. She loved children, and was always happiest as a homemaker.

She was a longtime caregiver for many years to many of the area’s children; in addition to her own children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by four daughters: Pamela Strausbaugh; Patricia Greenlee and her husband, William; and Linda L. Buchanan, all of Franklin; and Mary Simpson-Douglas and her husband, Shawn of Winston-Salem, NC; in addition to nine grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

Also surviving is her sister, Lola Stroup of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to her parents and step-father, Archie Stroup, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Simpson; her sons-in-law: Phil Strausbaugh and Robert Buchanan; her brothers: Paul Hoffman; John Hoffman; Jim Stroup; and Bill Stroup; a step-brother, Bill Stroup; and by her step-sister, Stella.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: The First United Methodist Church, 1100 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323 or to The Kirtland Cancer Foundation of Franklin.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

