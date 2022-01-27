Area Man Sentenced to Probation for Stalking Woman, Carrying Firearm Without a License

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – On Wednesday in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, a Butler man was sentenced to probation for stalking a woman and carrying a firearm without a license.

On Wednesday, January 26, Senior Judge James G. Arner sentenced 26-year-old Brandon Atley Williams to one year of probation for Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts to Cause Fear, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one year of probation for Firearm Not to Be Carried Without a License, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The probation terms will run consecutively for a total of two years of probation.

Williams was also ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case.

He pleaded guilty to the above charges on December 15.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

– Harassment – Follow In Public Place, Summary

Details of stalking case:

According to a criminal complaint, on April 18, 2021, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a burglary from a known female victim who reportedly told police that she believed Brandon Williams was responsible.

The victim told police that Williams had been following her around, including following her to a relative’s home in DuBois earlier in the day on April 18. The victim also told police that she had seen Williams’s vehicle parked at various locations near her residence.

On April 19, state police spoke to Williams, and he was advised to have no further contact with the victim. Williams told police he understood and would leave the victim alone, according to the complaint.

Around 4:45 p.m on April 20, one of the troopers observed Williams’s vehicle in Knox Borough heading toward the victim’s residence.

On April 24, the victim contacted Marienville-based State Police and reported Williams had followed her to the Monroe Heights Hotel in Jenks Township, Forest County. The victim told police she saw Williams in his vehicle and watched him flee the scene on foot before police arrived.

Marienville-based State Police found Williams’s vehicle at the scene, the complaint notes.

The victim then received multiple messages from Williams stating that he had seen her with her friend and that he was watching her, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint states that stalking and harassing incidents occurred at various locations in Clarion County, including Knox Borough, Forest County, and Jefferson County.

Williams was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 2:48 p.m. on April 27, 2021.

