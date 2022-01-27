Clarion County Comprehensive Plan Clarion County Aims to Attract, Retain Visitors and Residents of All Ages

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Laura Ludwig, a senior community planner with HRG (Herbert, Rowland, and Grubic) of Cranberry Township in Butler County, on Tuesday morning presented Clarion County Commissioners with a draft final version of the Clarion County Comprehensive Plan.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius view the Comprehensive Plan Presentation.)

The textbook plan, using extensive interviews, visits to Clarion County for interviews, and public comments, was inaugurated by Clarion County Commissioners and the Clarion County Planning Department and Commission.

A 45-day public comment period on the plan started on December 21, 2021, and the formal approval by the commissioners must be made on or after February 4, 2022.

(Pictured above: Laura Ludwig, a senior community planner with HRG, presents the Comprehensive Community Plan.(

The comprehensive plan for Clarion and County was developed throughout 12 months to provide an understanding of how the county has changed since its previous comprehensive plan that was completed in 2004. The plan was created to provide a snapshot of where the county currently is and develop a roadmap for growth, development, and improvement over the next 10 to 15 years.

“There will be some minor changes that we will have to make with language about the two public hearings that we had, and I don’t think any of the changes are substantial. It has been a monumental process in working with this plan over the last year,” Ludwig explained.

A copy of the complete plan, including specific activities and possible funding, is on the Clarion County website here.

Ludwig said that over the next ten to 15 years Clarion County will attract and retain visitors and residents of all ages and the following activities:

• Enhance our sense of place in our sense of belonging and empower our communities with economic and social tools for the program.

• Provide a mix of housing opportunities for all residents, including younger professionals, families, and senior citizens.

• Create better connections to the Allegheny and Clarion River promote these natural, recreational resources, and expand their use.

• Cultivate development along major transportation corridors, particularly Interstate 80 and State Routes 22, 68, 66, and 28.

• Market and advertise the mini recreational opportunities and amenities abound for hunting, fishing, kayaking, boating, horseback riding, camping, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, ATV trails, snow billing snowmobile building, and biking.

• Integrate and enhance broadband and other technologies into work communities.

• Establish that Clarion County is a highly desirable place to live, work, play, grow, and raise a family for Pennsylvanians and beyond.

The top ten activities will include the following:

• Repair, maintain, and improve the counties roadway system:

• Start a homeowner façade improvement program.

• Use tools such as KOZ, LERTA, or other initiatives to attract developers to the I80 corridor.

• Create a task force to explore the feasibility of creating a new indoor sports complex and/or indoor athletic fields for use year-round for local sports and for hosting regional tournaments.

• Coordinate to continue efforts and expand broadband service areas as funding allows.

• Partner with Clarion University/Penn West University on job placement for graduates and students looking for internships.

• Develop an Infrastructure Bank at the county level to help support infrastructure improvement projects.

• Partner with the Career Center/Vo-Tech on various programs and training for young people.

• Improve bikeability and walk-ability in Clarion County’s downtown districts.

• Support municipal park improvement projects.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.