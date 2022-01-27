Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fruit and Cheese Board

Who says cheese and sausage get to have all the fun? Make this fruit charcuterie board a party go-to with any that are in season!

Ingredients

10 fresh strawberries, halved

8 fresh or dried figs, halved



2 small navel oranges, thinly sliced12 ounces seedless red grapes (about 1-1/2 cups)1 medium mango, halved and scored1/2 cup fresh blueberries1 cup fresh blackberries1/2 cup dried banana chips2 large kiwifruit, peeled, halved and thinly sliced12 ounces seedless watermelon (about 6 slices)1/2 cup unblanched almonds8 ounces Brie cheese8 ounces mascarpone cheese1/2 cup honey

Directions

-On a large platter or cutting board, arrange fruit, almonds and cheeses. Place honey in a small jar; tuck jar among fruit.

