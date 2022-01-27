Clarion County Reports 57 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; 13 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Wednesday, January 26.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,764 while the death toll increased to 185.

Neighboring Forest County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, moving the county’s total number to 2,084 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/26/22 – 14,597

1/25/22 – 10,549

1/24/22 – 10,657

1/21/21 through 1/23/22 – 37,099

1/20/22 – 19,059

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14259 112 14371 299 (1 new) Butler 41416 310 41726 666 (3 new) Clarion 7707 57 7764 185 (1 new) Clearfield 17489 147 17636 296 (2 new) Crawford 18485 123 18608 277 (2 new) Elk 6542 55 6597 84 (1 new) Forest 2071 13 2084 34 Indiana 15637 168 15805 323 (1 new) Jefferson 8144 88 8232 204 McKean 7512 75 7587 123 Mercer 22049 192 22241 458 (3 new) Venango 10488 92 10580 217 (1 new) Warren 6704 39 6743 195 (2 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

