Clarion Rotary Announces the Orville H. Lerch 4-H Scholarship

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Rotary Club has announced the sixth $1,000 scholarship to accompany the five scholarships it already awards to Clarion County high school seniors.

The new annual scholarship is named in honor of the late Clarion Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow, Orville H. Lerch.

As a boy growing up on the family farm in Sligo, PA, Lerch found his entrepreneurial spirit when he participated in showing livestock at 4-H. The underpinnings of his 4-H experience led to Lerch’s founding of many new common parts of the Clarion community through his 85 years.

These include the ice cream shop and canoe rental business in Cook Forest, The Clarion County Career Center, the new Clarion Hospital, and Liberty Towers to list a few.

Leading a life committed to serving others, Lerch embodied Rotary’s model “Service Above Self.”

Applications for the Orville H Lerch 4-H scholarship, as well as Rotary’s five other scholarships, can be found at www.clarionrotary.com.

