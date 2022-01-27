Clarion Woman Faces Child Endangerment Charge After Child Discovered in Need of Major Dental Care

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Child endangerment charges have been filed against a Clarion woman accused of not providing dental care to her minor son, leaving him with multiple cavities, including several that will require tooth extractions.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Heather Lynn Bowen.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 7, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of suspected child abuse. Police then interviewed the victim’s mother, identified as Heather Lynn Bowen.

According to the complaint, Bowen reported that on the day in question, she had overslept and failed to get her child off the bus. She reported that when she woke up around 5:00 p.m., she attempted to call the school and Children and Youth Services (CYS) to see where her child was, but she could not find him. She then contacted the Clarion Borough Police Department and was informed her child was placed into protective custody by CYS.

Bowen told police she was advised a shelter hearing was going to be held on January 7. She indicated the judge decided her son would be sheltered by his grandmother. Bowen reported her son’s grandmother then contacted her to sign paperwork so she could take the victim to the dentist. She noted she signed the paperwork and was later advised the victim had several cavities.

When asked when was the last time she had taken the victim to a dentist, Bowen reportedly stated it was when he was three or four years old and she had taken him to a dentist in Pittsburgh. She also noted that he is a “typical boy” and “struggles to brush his teeth.”

According to the complaint, Bowen told investigators she watches him and he brushes his teeth, but she does not check his mouth to see how well he brushes. She noted he had never complained about his teeth and said that since they didn’t have insurance, she hadn’t taken him to a dentist.

Police then spoke to the victim’s grandmother.

During the interview, the grandmother related CYS had contacted her when the victim was stuck at school after his mother did not come to the bus stop to pick him up. She noted the protocol is to drop off all the other children and then attempt to drop the victim off again. Then after the second attempt, the driver is to take the child back to the school, and the school then contacts police.

The grandmother reported that when she picked up the victim, CYS representatives advised her they had to follow her to her residence and make sure it was safe. She noted she was then granted emergency custody of the victim, and after the hearing on January 7, she was granted temporary custody.

According to the complaint, the grandmother reported she took the victim to a dentist because she could see cavities in his mouth. She told police the dentist then found the victim had 13 cavities, including several that will require extractions. She noted she was advised to take him to a pediatric dentist as soon as possible, and she had subsequently scheduled an appointment.

The complaint indicates the grandmother told police that Bowen had “never” taken the victim to a dentist. She reported the victim had lived with his father over the summer, and a dentist appointment had been scheduled for August 30. She told police that Bowen had then contacted the victim’s father and requested permission to take him for ice cream on his birthday, several days prior to the appointment, then never took him back to his father.

The grandmother also reported that she contacted Bowen several times about the dentist’s appointment, but Bowen did not take him to it. She also told police the victim had not been to a primary care doctor for years and hadn’t been taken to a doctor at all since he was two years old. She indicated that when the victim had been with his father over the summer, his father had taken him to a doctor to get his vaccinations so he could go to school.

The complaint notes the grandmother also reported that she was advised by the school principal that the victim had missed 30 days of school and had been sent home from school several other times.

Bowen was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:03 p.m. on January 25, on the following charges:

– Endangering the Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other, Felony 2

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

She was released on January 26 on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on February 8, with Judge Schill presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.