Deer Creek Winery Trivia Night Set for Monday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be for a new Trivia Night event on Monday.
Deer Creek’s first-ever Trivia Night will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31.
Teams will be made up of at least two people, and each player must purchase a ticket to participate.
Tickets are $10 each and are available here.
This month’s categories will include a little bit of everything!
Get your friends together and come enjoy a fun night of wine, trivia, and your chance to win Deer Creek Bucks! Each tickets includes a glass of your favorite wine.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
