Dennis J. “Buckwheat” Simpson, 59, of Walnut St. Corsica, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born on Monday, May 14,1962, the son of Paul L. “Grundy” Simpson (who preceded him in death in 1981) and Harriett R. Gates Simpson Songer (who survives).

Buckwheat had started working at an early age and had many employers over the years such as Dave Leadbetter at Leadbetter Auto in Corsica, PA and later working in the accounting department for Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, PA with the World of Outlaws and World Racing Group, and recently worked for the Moonlight Drive Inn in Brookville and was known as the “French Fry Guy”.

Dennis loved hunting and being in the outdoors, driving through the back roads looking for turkey and deer and this past hunting season shot the biggest buck of his life, a beautiful 8 point that he was very proud of.

He enjoyed all kinds of racing, especially dirt-track racing, was a lifetime member of the Corsica Volunteer Fire Co. proudly serving since he was a young man.

He is survived by his mother, 2 Brothers – Charles Simpson (Penny) of Corsica, PA, William Simpson (Cathy) of Strattanville, PA, and 1 Sister – Lisa Taylor (Jeff) of Corsica, PA and Sister-in-Law Tonya Swartzlander of Clarion, PA and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, 1 brother – James Simpson, and 1 sister – Cheryl L. Simpson.

The family will welcome friends on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 2PM to 8PM and Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10AM to 11AM at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA with a celebration of Buckwheat’s life being held at 11AM on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Brad Lockwood officiating.

Internment will take place in the Pisgah Cemetery, Corsica, PA.

Upon the family’s request, memorial donations in Buckwheat’s memory may be made to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company – 201 Main St. Corsica, PA 15829, or to the Tri County Animal Rescue Shelter – 9562 US 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, Jefferson St. Brookville, PA.

