Featured Local Job: Lot Attendant

4 Your Car Connection, Inc, the area’s largest used car and BHPH dealership, located in Cranberry currently has an opening for a Lot Attendant.

If you are motivated, a car enthusiast, enjoy working with vehicles, and want to be part of a great organization with room for advancement, then this is the job for you.

The position is full-time and includes some evenings and Saturdays.

Several company-paid benefits after probationary period. No experience is necessary, they will train the right individual.

Apply online under the career tab on their website at www.4yourcarconnection.com, in person at 7104 US 322, Cranberry PA 16319, or email your resume to [email protected]

